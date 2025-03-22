How to watch today's Illinois vs Creighton NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs Creighton NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 9 Creighton Bluejays (26-6) will look to book their spot in the NCAA Tournament’s second round when they face off against the No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-9) on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois vs Creighton NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Illinois vs Creighton: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Illini and the Bluejays will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Illinois vs Creighton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Illini and the Bluejays on:

TV Channel: ESPNews

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

Illinois has battled depth issues all season due to injuries, but the upside of their early Big Ten Tournament exit is a 16-day layoff, allowing them to regroup. The Illini's perimeter defense, which limits opponents to 28.4% from deep, could be key in slowing down Creighton's sharpshooters.

Genesis Bryant leads Illinois with 15.1 points and 4 assists per game, while Kendall Bostic has been a force inside, averaging 14.9 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

Freshman forward Berry Wallace, who missed most of November with a hand injury, has steadily found her rhythm. She has cracked the starting lineup in the last four games and scored in double figures in nine of her last 14. Her ability to stretch the floor with three-point shooting and contribute on the glass could make her Illinois' X-factor against Creighton.

Creighton Bluejays news & key performers

Head coach Jim Flanery, now in his 23rd season, has built a team known for its fluid offense, ranking 17th nationally in three-point shooting (36.7%), thanks to an array of off-ball screens creating open looks.

Lauren Jensen spearheads the attack, averaging 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while Morgan Maly has been in red-hot form, posting 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over her last 10 games.