How to watch Illinois vs Duquesne NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NCAA game between Illinois and Duquesne, including how to watch and team news.

The No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 11 seed Duquesne Dukes are set to play in the second round of the NCAA March Madness tournament on March 23, 2024, at 8:40 p.m. ET.

The clash between the Duquesne and the Illinois in the East Regional's Second Round will occur at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday. The underdogs hope to keep their surprising run going.

It was a big surprise when No. 6 BYU lost to Duquesne (25-11 SU, 19-16 ATS) by a score of 71-67 in the first round, even though 9 points favored them.

On the other hand, Illinois ( 27-8 SU, 20-13-2 ATS), beat No. 14 Morehead State 85-69 in the first round, beating them easily despite being 11-point favorites.

Illinois vs Duquesne: Date & Start Time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Duquesne Dukes on March 24, 2024, at 8:40 p.m. ET. The action will take place at CHI Health Center Omaha, in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Date Saturday, 23 March 2024 Kick-off Time 8:40 PM ET Venue CHI Health Center Omaha Location Omaha, Nebraska, USA

How to watch Illinois vs Duquesne NCAA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Duquesne Dukes March Madness match will be shown live on TNT. Fans in the USA can stream TNT on Max.

Illinois vs Duquesne Team News

Illinois Team News

Shannon Jr. averages an impressive 23 points per game and is the team's top scorer. He is also one of the best scorers in the country. In the first-round game, he showed how good he is at scoring by getting 26 points and playing efficiently on the court.

Marcus Domask is right behind him in terms of scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game. With only 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in the first game, the senior is expected to have a better showing in the next game.

During March Madness, new names often come up. For Illinois, It's Dainja. The junior made a big difference by scoring 21 points against Morehead State. He was a big part of the team's comeback in the second half. As the game goes on, Dainja will likely be involved, building on the momentum he set up for the first round.

Duquesne Team News

The main scorers for the Dukes have carried their offensive load into the competition. This season, Dae Dae Grant has scored an average of 16.7 points per game, making him their top scorer. He continued his good play in the first by scoring 19 points. After that, Jimmy Clark III, who scores 15 points a game on average, added 11 points to the score.

Along with their top scorers, forward Jakub Neas, stepped up with an impressive 12 points, even though he had only averaged 2.5 points per game all season. Neas contributed significantly to the game by converting two of three attempts from beyond the arc in thirty minutes. Based on how he played, Neas will likely still be important in the next game.