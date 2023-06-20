Iceland vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Iceland and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Iceland are set to host Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying game on Tuesday at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik.

Portugal are on a roll in the ongoing Euro qualifiers as they won all three matches they have played thus far, scoring 13 goals. They also managed to keep a clean sheet in all of their games thus far.

Iceland, on the other hand, have had a difficult start to their campaign as they lost two out of their first three games. Their only win in the qualifying came against Liechtenstein.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Iceland vs Portugal kick-off time

Date: June 20 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik

How to watch Iceland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1 and available to stream live online through fuboTV, ViX, and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Iceland team news

Iceland are likely to miss the service of their captain Aron Gunnarsson, who picked up an injury during warm-up before their match against Slovakia.

In case Gunnarsson fails to make the matchday squad, Burnley star Johann Berg Gudmundsson will wear the captain's armband.

Iceland probable Lineup: Runarsson; Magnusson, Ingason, Piasson, Samsted; J.Gundmundsson, Fridriksson, Willumsson; A.Gundmundsson, Finnbogason, Thortelnsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Runarsson, Olafsson, Valdimarsson Defenders: Magnusson, Ingason, Sampsted, Gretarsson, Fridriksson Midfielders: Bjarnason, Gudmundsson, Palsson, Traustason, Sigurdsson, Anderson, Williumsson, Johannesson, Hlynsson, Ellertsson, Haraldsson Forwards: Finnbogason, Gudmundsson, Magnusson, Thorsteinsson

Portugal team news

There are no injury concerns in the Portugal squad ahead of their clash against Iceland. Roberto Martinez is likely to field an unchanged lineup that convincingly beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last game.

Portugal probable Lineup: Costa; Pereira, Dias, A.Silva; Cancelo, Palhinha, fernandes, Guerreiro; B.Silva, Felix; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Sa, Patricio Defenders: Silva, Pereira, Dalot, Inacio, Cancelo, Semedo, Pepe, Guerreiro, Dias, Gomes Midfielders: Silva, Palhinha, Otavio, Fernandes, Horta, Sanches, Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Jota, Felix, Leao, Ramos

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each other thrice in the past with Portugal winning on two occasions and one game ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 15/6/2016 Portugal 1-1 Iceland Euro 2016 8/10/2011 Portugal 5-3 Iceland Euro qualifiers 13/10/2010 Iceland 1-3 Portugal Euro qualifiers

