'I love you' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes sends message to David de Gea on his birthday

It was all love between Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea as the Manchester United captain wished the Spaniard happy birthday online.

De Gea celebrates 33rd birthday

Fernandes sent best wishes

Pair have been active on socials recently

WHAT HAPPENED? Last year's winner of the Premier League Golden Glove remains a free agent, meaning he celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday away from his United team-mates for the first time in 12 years. That didn't stop the well wishes flooding in online, though, with current Red Devils skipper Fernandes providing one of them.

The Portuguese took to Instagram to write in Spanish: "Happy birthday brother. I love you". De Gea reposted the story alongside the words: "Captain".

IG: d_degeaofficial

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not the first social media interaction between the pair in the past few days. The Spanish shot stopper took to the same platform to make a sarcastic "not the right captain" comment in Fernandes' direction, after his later winner secured a much-needed victory against Fulham on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? Rumours are rife that the 33-year-old could be poised for a return to United - especially considering Andre Onana's upcoming AFCON campaign - but no concrete offer is yet to materialise.