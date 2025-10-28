How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights square off Tuesday, October 28, at Lenovo Center in a battle featuring two of the league’s top early-season teams, led by Seth Jarvis for Carolina and Jack Eichel for Vegas.

The Golden Knights enter the matchup eager to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, which dropped them to 5-1-3 on the season. Despite the setback, Vegas has shown the consistency of a contender and will look to regain momentum before heading home for a marquee clash against the Colorado Avalanche.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are also eyeing a response following their own close 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Carolina sits at 6-2 and continues to display the balanced, high-tempo style that’s defined their strong start. Following this road tilt, the Canes return to Raleigh to host the New York Islanders in another key Eastern Conference matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Hurricanes will take on the Knights in an exciting NHL game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SCRIPPS

Streaming service: Fubo (in-market), NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

For Carolina, Seth Jarvis has been the spark plug, leading the team with 11 points, including seven goals and four assists. Sebastian Aho is right on his heels with 10 points (four goals, six assists), continuing to anchor the Hurricanes’ top line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been an assist machine from the back end with six helpers among his seven points, while Jackson Blake has chipped in six points (two goals, four assists) in a strong supporting role. Taylor Hall (five points), Eric Robinson (three goals), and youngsters K’Andre Miller and Logan Stankoven (each with two goals and two assists) have provided key secondary scoring. Alexander Nikishin and Jordan Martinook round out the balanced attack with four assists apiece.

In goal, Frederik Andersen has been steady with a 4-1 record, a 2.72 GAA, and a .901 save percentage, while Brandon Bussi has proven reliable in relief, going 2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .911 save percentage to start the season.

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Jack Eichel continues to set the pace for the Golden Knights’ offense, piling up 16 points on six goals and ten assists. Captain Mark Stone isn’t far behind, racking up 13 points with a team-best 11 helpers, while Mitch Marner has chipped in 10 points of his own, including eight assists. Pavel Dorofeyev has been the finisher for Vegas early on, leading the team with seven goals among his eight total points. Ivan Barbashev has also been productive with three goals and five assists, while Tomas Hertl has matched that output with seven points on three goals and four assists. William Karlsson remains steady with four goals, and defensemen Shea Theodore, Ben Hutton, and Jeremy Lauzon have all contributed from the blue line with assists.

Between the pipes, Adin Hill has posted a 1-0-2 mark with a 2.73 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage, while Akira Schmid has carried the bulk of the load, sitting at 4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Rookie Carl Lindbom has also made one start, turning in a solid 1.98 GAA and .929 save percentage in his lone outing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record