How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

When the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders face off at Lenovo Center on Thursday night, both sides will be eager to turn things around.

Carolina heads back home with a 6-3-0 record after dropping consecutive games on the road. The Hurricanes have experienced an up-and-down stretch lately, highlighted by a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights in their most recent home appearance, a night where they managed just 24 shots on goal but delivered 17 hits in a physical effort.

The Islanders, meanwhile, enter the matchup at 4-4-1 and find themselves at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. New York has struggled defensively, surrendering too many goals during their current two-game skid. Their latest setback came in Boston, where they fell 5-2 to the Bruins despite flashes of offensive potential. Both teams will be looking to steady the ship and get back on track in this crucial early-season clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Hurricanes will take on the Islanders in an exciting NHL game on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Thursday, October 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: N/A

Streaming service: Fubo (in-market), NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Frederik Andersen is projected to be back between the pipes for Carolina, and his presence should bring some stability to the crease. The Hurricanes tend to thrive at home when they play their trademark brand of fast, structured hockey, something they’ll be eager to reestablish.

Carolina’s identity is built on relentless pressure and smart puck pursuit. Their aggressive forecheck regularly forces turnovers and sustains offensive-zone possession. If they can keep the tempo high while minimizing giveaways, scoring chances will naturally follow. Discipline will also be key; staying out of the penalty box will prevent the Islanders from dictating the pace or turning the game into a grind.

New York Islanders team news

On the other side, David Rittich is slated to start for New York. He’s looked sharp in limited appearances, but the group in front of him will need to play a full sixty minutes to give him a chance. The Islanders must bring a physical edge, get in shooting lanes, and block shots to stay competitive. However, their transition game has lagged, and when they’ve fallen behind early, their offensive depth hasn’t been enough to claw back. If they can’t generate early momentum, they’ll be relying heavily on Rittich to keep them in it.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders head-to-head record