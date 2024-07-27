Hull City vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Hull City and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City are set to take on Newcastle United in a club friendly at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

So far, following a seventh-placed finish in the Championship, the Tigers are yet to pick a win (D1 L2) as they prepare for the upcoming season.

On the other hand, the Magpies have returned from an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of A-League All Stas in Melbourne.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull City vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: MKM Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Hull City and Newcastle United will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Hull City vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the pre-season friendly match between Hull City and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through Tigers+.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

With the likes of Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene and Ozan Tufan on their way out this summer, new signings Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh will be raring for action this weekend.

Jean Michael Seri will also be pushing for a start here, while Henry Sandat could continue upfront alongside Harry Vaughan.

Hull City possible XI: Pandur; Drameh, Smith, Ashbee, Giles; Coyle, Seri, Simons, Tinsdale; Sandat, Vaughan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Cartwright Defenders: Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Fleming, Furlong, Smith, Taylor, Ashbee, Drameh Midfielders: Vaughan, Simons, Seri, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle, Omur Forwards: Sinik, Longman, Estupinan, Lokilo, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming

Newcastle United team news

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes are on a break after representing England and Brazil at Euro 2024 and the Copas, respectively.

Defender Lloyd Kelly could make his Newcastle debut after joining the Magpies from Bournemouth, as also for Lewis Hall following his permanent move to the club.

Stars such as Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak should also start.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Vlachodimos, Gillespie, Ruddy Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, White, Miley Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hull City and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 24, 2018 Hull City 2-2 Newcastle United Club Friendlies November 29, 2016 Hull City 1-1 (3-1 pen.) Newcastle United Carabao Cup January 31, 2015 Hull City 0-3 Newcastle United Premier League September 20, 2014 Newcastle United 2-2 Hull City Premier League March 1, 2014 Hull City 1-4 Newcastle United Premier League

