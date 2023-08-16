Hugo Lloris finds a new club! Goalkeeper close to agreeing two-year contract with Lazio as Tottenham exit nears

Hugo Lloris looks set to join Lazio after Tottenham said he could leave the club.

Lloris close to joining Lazio

French World Cup winner to sign two-year deal

Spurs told 'keeper to find new club

WHAT HAPPENED? Lloris turns 37 in December but his career at the top level looks far from over. The French World Cup winner is close to signing a two-year contract with Serie A side Lazio, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris has one year left on his Spurs contract but was left out of the club's pre-season tour this summer. New manager Ange Postecoglou has since replaced him as club captain with Heung-min Son.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham are not expected to demand a fee for Lloris, meaning Lazio can bring in Lloris on a free to provide competition for Ivan Provedel.

WHAT NEXT FOR LLORIS AND TOTTENHAM? Lloris is reportedly keen on Lazio so there's unlikely to be any barriers to the move. Guglielmo Vicario started Spurs' Premier League opener against Brentford on Sunday after his £17 million ($22m) move from Empoli.