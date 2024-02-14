Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Playoffs hopefuls Sunderland will face the Huddersfield Town test in Wednesday's Championship fixture at The John Smith's Stadium.

At a time the Black Cats came knocking at the top-six after beating Plymouth Argyle 3-1, the Terries once again moved closer to the relegation zone on account of a 5-3 loss at Southampton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: John Smith's Stadium

The Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sunderland will be played at The John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, February 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Huddersfield Town team news

Huddersfield caretaker Jon Worthington is dealing with a lengthy list of absentees given injuries to Michal Helik, Rhys Healey, Oliver Turton, Josh Ruffels, Jaheim Headley, Chris Maxwell, Danny Ward and Delano Burgzorg, while Kian Harratt serves his ban.

With a similar-looking backline and midfield, Josh Koroma could also see off competition from his place in attack from Bojan Radulovic, while Ben Wiles is an option for a spot in the middle.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Nakayama; Kasumu, Matos, Hogg, Spencer; Rudoni, Koroma, Thomas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Chapman Defenders: Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Radulovic, Phillips, Jones

Sunderland team news

Sunderland manager Michael Beale is likely to promote Jobe Bellingham ahead of Abdoullah Ba for Wednesday's tie, with Dan Neil deployed as the link between defense and midfield once again.

Nazariy Rusin should feature upfront, with Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke supporting from the flanks.

Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Ajibola Alese, Bradley Dack and Callum Styles are all ruled out through injuries.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde; Neil; Roberts, Bellingham, Ekwah, Clarke; Rusyn.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Hume Midfielders: Pembele, Ekwah, Neil, Matete, Rigg, Evans, Ba, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts Forwards: Rusyn, Burstow, Semedo, Mundle

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Huddersfield Town and Sunderland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 29, 2023 Sunderland 1-2 Huddersfield Town Championship April 18, 2023 Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield Town Championship November 2, 2022 Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland Championship April 10, 1999 Sunderland 2-0 Huddersfield Town Championship October 21, 1998 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Sunderland Championship

Useful links