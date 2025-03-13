Relive WWE SmackDown’s biggest moments on Peacock, from The Undertaker’s dominance to Roman Reigns’ reign. Here’s how to stream classic episodes!

How to Watch Old Episodes of WWE SmackDown on Peacock

WWE SmackDown has a deep catalog of memorable episodes that fans can revisit on Peacock. Whether you’re reliving the rise of superstars like The Rock, Edge, or Roman Reigns, Peacock provides access to SmackDown’s biggest moments.

How to Watch

To watch old episodes of WWE SmackDown, follow these steps:

1. Sign Up for Peacock - Go to Peacock's website and subscribe to either the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan.

2. Search for WWE SmackDown - Use the search function to find the SmackDown section within the WWE hub.

3. Select and Stream - Browse through the available seasons and start streaming your favorite episodes.

What’s Available?

WWE SmackDown debuted in 1999 and has been home to some of the biggest feuds and rivalries in wrestling history. Peacock’s library includes numerous seasons of SmackDown, allowing fans to revisit classic matches and storylines. While Peacock is the go-to platform for archived episodes, new episodes of WWE SmackDown now air live on USA Network.

Additional Features

- Live WWE Events - Beyond SmackDown episodes, Peacock streams WWE’s live pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

- Classic Matches & Specials – Fans can explore WWE’s extensive archives, including legendary SmackDown matches and exclusive interviews.





With Peacock, reliving the greatest moments from WWE Raw and SmackDown has never been easier. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to WWE, the platform offers hours of wrestling entertainment at your fingertips.