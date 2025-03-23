How to Watch WrestleMania I on Peacock

For wrestling fans looking to revisit some of WWE's most pivotal nights, Peacock is the ultimate destination. With a vast archive of WWE content, including WrestleMania XIV, subscribers can watch history unfold in stunning details.
Relive WWE history with WrestleMania I, the event that started it all. From Hulk Hogan and Mr. T teaming up to Roddy Piper’s antics, here’s how to stream this legendary night on Peacock.
If you’re looking to experience the first-ever WrestleMania, Peacock is the streaming home for WWE content in the United States. As part of the WWE Network library, fans can rewatch the unforgettable matches and moments that shaped wrestling history.
How to Watch
- Sign Up for Peacock
- Find the WWE Hub
- Click on the WrestleMania Section
- Press Play and Enjoy
What’s Available?
Peacock’s WWE collection includes the full WrestleMania 1 event, featuring legendary bouts and historic moments. Fans can also explore related content, including classic interviews and behind-the-scenes features.
Match Card
Tito Santana vs. The Executioner
David Sammartino w/ Bruno Sammartino vs. Brutus Beefcake w/ Luscious Johnny Valiant
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat vs. Matt Borne
King Kong Bundy w/ Jimmy Hart vs. Special Delivery Jones
Bodyslam Challenge
Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd
Intercontinental Championship
Junkyard Dog vs. Greg "The Hammer" Valentine w/ Jimmy Hart via count-out
World Tag Team Championship
Nikolai Volkoff & Iron Sheik w/ Classy Freddie Blassie vs. Mike Rotundo & Barry Windham
Women's Championship
Wendi Richter w/ Cyndi Lauper vs. Leilani Kai w/ Fabulous Moolah
Main Event
Hulk Hogan & Mr. T w/ "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper & "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff w/ Cowboy Bob Orton
Additional Features
- Live WWE Events
- Exclusive WWE Specials
With Peacock, revisiting the event that launched WrestleMania has never been easier. Subscribe today and witness the origins of sports entertainment!