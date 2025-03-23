Relive the event that started it all! Here’s how to watch WrestleMania I on Peacock and witness the legendary matches that shaped WWE history.

If you’re looking to experience the first-ever WrestleMania, Peacock is the streaming home for WWE content in the United States. As part of the WWE Network library, fans can rewatch the unforgettable matches and moments that shaped wrestling history.

How to Watch

Sign Up for Peacock Find the WWE Hub Click on the WrestleMania Section Press Play and Enjoy

What’s Available?

Peacock’s WWE collection includes the full WrestleMania 1 event, featuring legendary bouts and historic moments. Fans can also explore related content, including classic interviews and behind-the-scenes features.

Match Card

Tito Santana vs. The Executioner

David Sammartino w/ Bruno Sammartino vs. Brutus Beefcake w/ Luscious Johnny Valiant

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat vs. Matt Borne

King Kong Bundy w/ Jimmy Hart vs. Special Delivery Jones

Bodyslam Challenge

Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd

Intercontinental Championship

Junkyard Dog vs. Greg "The Hammer" Valentine w/ Jimmy Hart via count-out

World Tag Team Championship

Nikolai Volkoff & Iron Sheik w/ Classy Freddie Blassie vs. Mike Rotundo & Barry Windham

Women's Championship

Wendi Richter w/ Cyndi Lauper vs. Leilani Kai w/ Fabulous Moolah

Main Event

Hulk Hogan & Mr. T w/ "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper & "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff w/ Cowboy Bob Orton

Additional Features

Live WWE Events

Exclusive WWE Specials

With Peacock, revisiting the event that launched WrestleMania has never been easier. Subscribe today and witness the origins of sports entertainment!