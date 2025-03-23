How to Watch WrestleMania XIV on Peacock

Stone Cold vs. Shawn Michaels, Mike Tyson as enforcer—WrestleMania XIV was legendary! Here’s how to watch the 1998 classic on Peacock.

For wrestling fans looking to revisit some of WWE's most pivotal nights, Peacock is the ultimate destination. With a vast archive of WWE content, including WrestleMania XIV, subscribers can watch history unfold in stunning details.

One of the era's most memorable moments took place during WrestleMania XIV when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin battled Shawn Michaels with Mike Tyson at ringside as the special ring enforcer.

Here’s how to stream WrestleMania XIV on Peacock.

How to Watch

What’s Available?

Peacock offers the complete WrestleMania XIV event, including its legendary main event and other classic matches. Subscribers can also explore additional Attitude Era content for a full nostalgic experience.

Match Card

Tag Team Battle Royal

Legion of Doom w/ Sunny vs Savio Vega & Miquel Perez, Truth Commission, Bradshaw & Chainz, Mark Henry & D-Lo Brown, Quebecers, Rock N' Roll Express, Farooq & Kama, Jose Estrada & Jesus Castillo, Headbangers, Scott Taylor & Brian Christopher, The D.O.A., The Godwinns and the New Midnight Express

Light Heavyweight Championship

Taka Michinoku vs Aguila

European Championship

Triple H w/ Chyna vs Owen Hart

Mixed Tag Team Match

Marc Mero & Sable vs The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust & Luna

Intercontinental Championship

The Rock w/ Nation of Domination vs Ken Shamrock

Dumpster Match for World Tag Team Championship

Cactus Jack & Terry Funk vs New Age Outlaws

Singles

Undertaker vs Kane w/ Paul Bearer

WWE Championship Main Event

Stone Cold vs Shawn Michaels w/ D-Generation X (Mike Tyson as special ring enforcer)

