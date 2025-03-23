How to Watch WrestleMania XIV on Peacock

For wrestling fans looking to revisit some of WWE's most pivotal nights, Peacock is the ultimate destination. With a vast archive of WWE content, including WrestleMania XIV, subscribers can watch history unfold in stunning details.
One of the era's most memorable moments took place during WrestleMania XIV when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin battled Shawn Michaels with Mike Tyson at ringside as the special ring enforcer.
Here’s how to stream WrestleMania XIV on Peacock.
How to Watch
- Sign Up for Peacock
- Find the WWE Hub
- Click on the WrestleMania Section
- Press Play and Enjoy
What’s Available?
Peacock offers the complete WrestleMania XIV event, including its legendary main event and other classic matches. Subscribers can also explore additional Attitude Era content for a full nostalgic experience.
Match Card
Tag Team Battle Royal
Legion of Doom w/ Sunny vs Savio Vega & Miquel Perez, Truth Commission, Bradshaw & Chainz, Mark Henry & D-Lo Brown, Quebecers, Rock N' Roll Express, Farooq & Kama, Jose Estrada & Jesus Castillo, Headbangers, Scott Taylor & Brian Christopher, The D.O.A., The Godwinns and the New Midnight Express
Light Heavyweight Championship
Taka Michinoku vs Aguila
European Championship
Triple H w/ Chyna vs Owen Hart
Mixed Tag Team Match
Marc Mero & Sable vs The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust & Luna
Intercontinental Championship
The Rock w/ Nation of Domination vs Ken Shamrock
Dumpster Match for World Tag Team Championship
Cactus Jack & Terry Funk vs New Age Outlaws
Singles
Undertaker vs Kane w/ Paul Bearer
WWE Championship Main Event
Stone Cold vs Shawn Michaels w/ D-Generation X (Mike Tyson as special ring enforcer)
Additional Features
- Live WWE Events
- WWE Classic Moments
With Peacock, reliving WWE’s greatest moments is just a click away. Subscribe today and experience WrestleMania 14 like never before!