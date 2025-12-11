How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense Copa do Brasil semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Brazilian soccer correspondent Mounique Vilela for GOAL Brazil.

Vasco and Fluminense face each other this Thursday, December 11, at 8 pm local time, at São Januário Stadium, in the first leg of the 2025 Brazilian Cup semi-final.

After being thrashed 5-0 by Atlético-MG in the last round of the Brasileirão, Vasco turns its attention to the Copa do Brasil in search of its second title. The Gigante da Colina secured a spot in the semi-final by eliminating Botafogo 5-3 on penalties in the quarter-final. In the round of 16, they beat CSA with an aggregate score of 3-1. Before that, they had advanced by defeating União Rondonópolis and Nova Iguaçu 3-0, as well as eliminating Operário-PR on penalties 7-6.

On the other side, Fluminense also remains firmly in the fight for its second Copa do Brasil title. In this edition, Tricolor das Laranjeiras built a solid campaign by thrashing Águia de Marabá 8-0, beating Caxias 2-1 and defeating Aparecidense 5-1 in the early stages. In the round of 16, they beat Internacional 3-2 on aggregate and, in the quarter-finals, eliminated Bahia with a 2-1 victory.

"We know the importance of the Copa do Brasil game, it's a semi-final, there's not much margin for error. We didn't have much margin in the Brasileirão either, because one thing leads to another. Good performance leads to bigger goals," said coach Luís Zubeldía.

News and probable line-ups

The second leg of the Copa do Brasil semi-final is scheduled for Sunday (14) at the Maracanã. The winner will face the winner of the match between Corinthians and Cruzeiro.

Vasco: Léo Jardim; Paulo Henrique, Cuesta, Robert Renan, Puma Rodríguez; Thiago Mendes, Cauan Barros, Coutinho; Nuno Moreira, Andrés Gómes, Rayan.

Fluminense: Fábio ; Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Renê; Hércules (Nonato), Martinelli, Lucho Acosta; Soteldo, Kevin Serna, Everaldo.

Absentees

Vasco

Cuesta is suspended, while Lucas Piton, Jair, Paulo Ricardo and Adson are injured.

Fluminense

Agustín Canobbio will serve a suspension, while Manoel and Germán Cano are injured.

When is it?

Date: Thursday , 11 December 2025

, 11 December 2025 Time: 8:00 pm local time / 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time / 3:00 pm Pacific Standard Time

8:00 pm local time / Venue: São Januário Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Recent history

Latest head-to-head matches

In 337 matches played between the teams, Vasco has 123 wins, against 113 for Fluminense, in addition to 101 draws. In the last match valid for the second round of the 2025 Brasileirão, the Gigante da Colina won 2-0.