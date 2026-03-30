How to Watch the UFL: Your Complete 2026 Viewing Guide

What Is the UFL and Why Should You Watch?

The United Football League is America's premier spring football league, born from the merger of the XFL and USFL. If you love football but hate waiting until fall, the UFL is exactly what you need.

The 2026 season features eight teams battling it out every week:

Birmingham Stallions

Columbus Aviators

Dallas Renegades

DC Defenders

Houston Gamblers

Louisville Kings

Orlando Storm

St. Louis Battlehawks

This league guide covers everything from kickoff to championship. The 10-week regular season runs from March 27 through May 31, with games on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Semifinals hit on June 7, and the championship game airs June 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Track real-time scores and standings, plus the full TV schedule, at theufl.com.





Official Broadcasting Partners and TV Networks

The UFL's broadcasting partners give you plenty of ways to catch the action. Games are spread across:

Fox and FS1 (primary broadcast and cable channels)

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 (additional broadcast and cable coverage)

NFL Network (select games)

According to ESPN's press coverage, all ESPN and ABC games also stream on the ESPN app simultaneously.

When a game airs on Fox or ABC, those are free over-the-air broadcast networks. Games on FS1, ESPN, or ESPN2 require cable or a paid streaming subscription. Local network affiliates also carry games in select markets, so always check your local listings. The official UFL website and the Fox Sports schedule page are your best tools for confirming which channel broadcasts each game in your area.





How to Watch on Cable TV

Already have a cable package? You're probably all set. If your subscription includes Fox, FS1, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, you have full UFL coverage with zero extra steps.

Just pull up your cable provider's channel guide on game day, find the right network, and enjoy. Cable TV remains the most straightforward viewing option if you're already paying for it. Confirm availability with your provider if you're unsure which channels are included.

Streaming the UFL: Platforms, Apps, and Services

No cable? No problem. You've got more streaming options than ever.

The Official UFL Streaming Hub and App

The UFL's own streaming hub and app let you watch live games, catch highlights, and rewatch replays. You can access it on virtually any device, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming sticks. Check the app's login requirements, as some content may need provider credentials.

Network Apps and Websites

Fox Sports app / Fox.com : Stream Fox and FS1 games with a cable or streaming service login

ESPN app / ESPN.com : Access ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC games the same way

Both apps support iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles.





Cable TV Alternative Streaming Services

These services give you access to all the channels you need without a traditional cable subscription. Here's a quick comparison of your options:

Service Starting Price Key UFL Channels Sling TV (Orange + Blue) $60.99/mo (50% off first month) ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox, ABC* Hulu + Live TV $88.99, $99.99/mo ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 YouTube TV Varies ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 Fubo Varies (free trial available) ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1 DirecTV Stream Varies ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1 ESPN Unlimited + FOX One $29.99/mo + $19.99/mo All ESPN + Fox coverage

*ABC/Fox availability on Sling varies by market.

Sling TV is one of the best values for cord-cutters, and the ESPN Unlimited plus FOX One bundle covers every single game at a relatively affordable combined price. Fubo and DirecTV Stream both offer free trial periods, which is worth noting if you want to test before committing.

All of these platforms work across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and most gaming consoles.

Free Viewing Options and Using a VPN

Watch Free With an Antenna

UFL games on Fox and ABC are completely free if you have a digital antenna for over-the-air reception. Roughly half the season's games air on broadcast networks, meaning no subscription and no fees required. Just plug in your antenna and go.

You can also grab a free trial from services like Fubo or DirecTV Stream to catch games at no cost temporarily. Just remember to cancel before your trial expires if you don't want to be charged.

Using a VPN to Stream Abroad

Traveling outside the U.S. during the season? A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you maintain access to your usual U.S.-based streams. A VPN masks your location and routes your connection through a U.S. server, making streaming services think you're still home.

Connect to a U.S. server, then open your preferred streaming service or network app as normal. Just be aware that using a VPN may conflict with some platforms' terms of service, so use it responsibly.

Scores, Highlights, and Staying in the Loop

You don't need to watch every game live to stay connected to the league. Here's where to find everything else:

Live scores and standings : The UFL app and theufl.com are your go-to hubs during games

Highlights : Check the UFL app, YouTube, Fox Sports, and ESPN websites after each broadcast

Replays : Available through network apps and the UFL streaming hub

Most highlight content is free to access. For full game replays, you may need a subscription through one of the network apps.

To stay updated on broadcast and streaming details throughout the season, bookmark theufl.com, follow the UFL's official social media accounts, and keep an eye on Fox Sports and ESPN for any schedule changes. Signing up for UFL alerts or newsletters keeps you ahead of any last-minute updates so you never miss a game.







