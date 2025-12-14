This article was originally written for GOAL Italy by Serie A soccer correspondent Claudio D'Amato

Fresh from their misstep in the Champions League at José Mourinho's Benfica, Napoli are looking to bounce back immediately and remain at the top of the league.

The 15th matchday of Serie A sees the Neapolitans face Udinese away from home, a team that has been struggling with ups and downs, making it difficult to predict how their season will unfold.

Below is all the information about the match, including line-ups, TV channel and streaming coverage.

Udinese v Napoli: kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

The Serie A match between Udinese and Napoli will be played on Sunday, 14 December 2025, at 9 am ET at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

Team news and line-ups

Udinese news

Runjaic's side will be without Arthur Atta, who is now a key player and certainty for Udinese in the line-up when fit. Hassane Kamara and Jordan Zemura are also currently sidelined.

News about Napoli

Gli Azzurri's infirmary is still crowded, with Antonio Conte currently unable to call upon Miguel Gutierrez and Stanislav Lobotka. Romelu Lukaku, who is training on the pitch but separately, is not fit to return to the squad.

Form

The defeat in Lisbon ended Napoli's winning streak, which saw them win four games in a row (five if you include their qualification for the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on penalties against Cagliari); Udinese, on the other hand, are proving inconsistent: knocked out of the second national tournament by Juventus, they have had two wins and three defeats in their last five games.

Matches between the two teams

Udinese and Napoli have faced each other 96 times in all competitions throughout their history: 43 wins for Gli Azzurri, 34 draws and 19 wins for the Friulians.

Standings

Napoli leads the league in first place with 31 points, alongside Milan, while Udinese is in eleventh place with 18 points, equidistant from the European zone and the relegation zone.

