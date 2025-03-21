How to Watch UConn vs. Maine: Live Stream Hockey East Tournament, Championship, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream UConn vs Maine Hockey East Tournament Championship.

The Hockey East Men's Tournament has come to its championship matchup, with the No. 4-seeded UConn Huskies (22-10-4) facing off against the No. 2-seeded Maine Black Bears (23-7-6) for the title.

Game Information

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Where TD Garden TV Channel NESN Plus Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Maine comes in riding high off a thrilling 4-3 win in double overtime against Northeastern, with senior Nolan Renwick deflecting a shot to score his ninth goal of the season for the victory. A win in the championship game would give Maine their sixth Hockey East Tournament title, but just their first since 2004. Although they’ve faced UConn 28 times in the past (8-15-5), this is the first time they'll meet up in the Hockey East Tournament.

UConn got to the championship game off of five unanswered goals against Boston University, including Joey Muldowney’s hat trick, bringing his goal total to 27 on the season. It’s the second time UConn has gotten to the Hockey East Tournament Championship at TD Garden, losing previously to Massachusetts in overtime in 2022.

Maine and UConn have faced off three times this season, with UConn winning two of three and a tie in the third match.

