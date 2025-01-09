How to watch today's Dundee vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee will take on Rangers in the Premiership at the Dens Park on Thursday.

Dundee beat St Johnstone 3-1 in their most recent outing and will be hoping to win and move up from ninth place in the league standings.

Rangers are 16 points behind league leaders Celtic, but they recently beat them 3-0. They will be confident of picking up a win in this game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dundee FC vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dundee FC vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park

The match will be played at Dens Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee FC team news

Dundee will be without Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Fraser, and Ziyad Larkeche due to ongoing injuries, though all three are expected to return later this month.

They will be hoping the remaining squad can get the job done against Rangers.

Rangers team news

Rangers face a longer injury list, with Jack Butland, James Tavernier, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, and Tom Lawrence all sidelined.

These absences leave Rangers without several key first-team options.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links