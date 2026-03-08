An electrifying Milan Derby awaits at the San Siro, where AC Milan must claim victory to keep their title hopes alive.

Here is where to find English language live streams of AC Milan vs Inter as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AC Milan vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan vs Inter kicks off on 8 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

The Rossoneri head into this clash riding the momentum of a dramatic 2-0 victory over Cremonese, sealed in the dying minutes of their last outing. But the challenge ahead is far steeper. AC Milan know that only a win will keep their title dreams alive, as they currently sit second in the league table.

Getty Images

Inter, meanwhile, arrive after being frustrated in a goalless draw against Como. Playing away from home won’t make things easier, but the Nerazzurri remain formidable. With Christian Chivu at the helm and a commanding 10‑point cushion at the top of Serie A, they’ll be determined to stamp their authority once again. They’ll be expected to push hard and make life difficult for their city rivals.

Key stats & injury news

Milan will be without Matteo Gabbia and Ruben Loftus‑Cheek, while Davide Bartesaghi and Santiago Gimenez remain doubtful for the hosts.

On the other side, Inter travel with their own concerns in attack. Lautaro Martínez is ruled out, and Ange‑Yoan Bonny is battling a calf issue that leaves his availability uncertain.

Getty Images

AC Milan haven’t tasted defeat in their last six clashes with Inter in all competitions, and they’ll be hoping that run gives them an edge heading into this showdown.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: