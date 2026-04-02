How to Watch the WNBA Expansion Draft: A Complete Viewing Guide

The WNBA is growing fast, and history is being made right now. Two brand-new franchises are about to pick their first-ever rosters, and you can watch every selection happen live. Whether you have cable, stream everything, or just want to catch the highlights later, this guide covers exactly how to tune in.





What Is the WNBA Expansion Draft and Why It Matters

Overview of the WNBA Expansion Draft Format

An expansion draft is the process the league uses to help brand-new franchises build their initial rosters from players already competing in the WNBA. Think of it as a stocked pool of available talent that the expansion teams get to pull from before they ever play a game. It's very different from the standard WNBA Draft, which focuses on incoming college players. The expansion draft deals exclusively with established pros.

The 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft brings two new expansion franchises into the picture: the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo. They join a league that recently welcomed the Golden State Valkyries in 2025. Those Valkyries wasted no time making noise, finishing 23-21 and becoming the first expansion team to make the playoffs. The bar is set high.

Understanding Expansion Draft Rules and Protections

Before a single pick is made, each of the 13 existing WNBA teams submits a protected players list. Under the expansion draft rules, every team can shield up to five players from selection. Everyone else on active, suspended, draft/reserved, core, or retired lists is fair game. These protections keep rosters intact while still giving the new teams real options.

Here's a quick breakdown of how player allocation works:

Each expansion team can select a maximum of two players per existing team total

Only one player per existing team can be taken in each round

Each expansion team can also select one potential unrestricted free agent (players with five or more years of service and no 2026 contract), gaining exclusive supermax negotiation rights worth up to $1.4 million annually

The draft order was decided by a coin toss on March 27. Portland won the toss and grabbed the first overall pick in the expansion draft. Toronto chose to take the sixth pick in the standard WNBA Draft on April 13 instead.









The Expansion Teams and Their Role in the Draft

The Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo are building everything from scratch. The expansion draft format runs across two rounds in a snake format, with each team making up to six picks per round. That means up to 12 picks per team and 24 total picks potentially on the board.

This is how expansion teams lay their identity. The draft picks they make today determine who walks through the door on day one of training camp. The Golden State Valkyries' 2025 run to the playoffs proved that smart expansion draft selections can translate to immediate on-court success. Portland and Toronto will be looking to do the same.

When and Where the WNBA Expansion Draft Takes Place

Key Dates and Schedule Information

Mark it down: the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft is Friday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here's how it fits into the broader WNBA offseason schedule:

Date Event March 29 Protected player lists due April 3 WNBA Expansion Draft (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) April 13 Standard WNBA Draft

Set a reminder now. Check ESPN or WNBA.com for any last-minute schedule changes. During the live broadcast, you'll watch a two-round, snake-format process unfold in real time, with roster lists and selections displayed as each pick is announced.





Official Broadcast and TV Coverage Options

Watching the WNBA Expansion Draft on Television

Your go-to for live television coverage is ESPN. That's the primary channel carrying the draft, so if you have cable or satellite, pull up ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET and you're set. Whether you're on Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, or any other provider, most have a channel lookup tool on their website if you're not sure what number ESPN lands on in your area.

ESPN and SportsCenter Coverage

ESPN's broadcast team delivers live analyst commentary and expert insight throughout the entire event. You'll get pre-draft programming before the picks start rolling and post-draft analysis once the rosters are set. SportsCenter will weave in expansion draft news, picks, and roster analysis throughout the day, so even if you miss part of the live coverage, you'll catch highlights and context on the channel during regular programming.

Streaming the WNBA Expansion Draft Online

Official Streaming Platforms and Apps

No cable? No problem. Here are your main streaming options:

ESPN App : Stream the draft live with your ESPN or ESPN+ subscription

WNBA Streaming Hub : The league's official streaming access point, integrated within the ESPN app

ESPN+ : Subscribers can watch live and access replays on-demand afterward

Your subscription to ESPN+ unlocks both the live stream and replay access after the broadcast. Replays are typically available shortly after the event ends and remain accessible through the WNBA streaming hub.

Streaming Without Cable

Cord-cutters have solid choices. Several streaming services carry ESPN and let you watch the draft without a traditional cable subscription:

Fubo : Carries ESPN and offers a free trial for new users, which could get you in the door at no cost

Hulu + Live TV : Includes ESPN in its channel lineup

YouTube TV : Another strong streaming package option with ESPN access

Sling TV : Budget-friendly pick with ESPN in select bundles

If you're signing up just to catch the draft, check each service's current free trial offers before committing to a full subscription.





Devices Compatible With Expansion Draft Streaming

You can stream on just about any device you own:

Smartphones and tablets : iOS and Android both supported via the ESPN app

Smart TVs : Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV all work

Gaming consoles : PlayStation and Xbox are compatible

Desktop and laptop browsers : Stream directly at ESPN.com

Want to cast to a bigger screen? Use Chromecast or AirPlay to mirror from your phone or tablet to your TV in just a few taps.

Accessing Replays and On-Demand Coverage

If you miss the live event, replays are available on ESPN+ and the ESPN app shortly after the broadcast ends. Look for the event in the app's live and on-demand section. Highlight packages and condensed draft coverage are also available for anyone who wants a quicker rundown of all the selections without sitting through the full broadcast.

Preparing to Watch and Enhancing Your Viewing Experience

What to Know Before Tuning In

A little preparation goes a long way. Before the draft starts, take some time to review the rosters of all 13 existing WNBA teams. Knowing which players are protected and which are available for selection makes it much easier to follow along in real time. Check the WNBA's official website and app for updated roster lists, protected player announcements, and pre-draft analysis.

A few other ways to stay sharp heading into draft day:

Follow WNBA beat reporters and analysts on social media for pre-draft insight and predictions

Search relevant hashtags on X (formerly Twitter) to join the conversation during the draft

Use the WNBA app for real-time pick tracking as selections are announced

Check third-party sports apps for live roster updates alongside the broadcast

Tune into WNBA-focused podcasts that may offer simultaneous commentary during the event

After the Draft: Staying Informed on Expansion Team Rosters and Next Steps

Once the final pick drops, head straight to WNBA.com, the WNBA app, or ESPN to find the complete list of expansion draft selections. Official roster lists from both the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will be published quickly after the event.

From there, both expansion franchises continue building through free agency and the standard WNBA Draft on April 13. The expansion draft is just the foundation. The full roster comes together over the entire offseason.

The Golden State Valkyries are proof that expansion teams can compete fast. Their first season ended with a playoff berth, and the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will be chasing that same kind of quick credibility. Keep following both franchises through the offseason and into the new WNBA season. Every signing and every pick between now and opening tip tells you more about who these teams are becoming.







