Legends return for WWE's biggest night! Here's how to watch the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony live from Las Vegas on April 18. Stream details & more!

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is fast approaching, and it's set to be one of the most memorable nights in wrestling history. Taking place in Las Vegas on Friday, April 18th, this year's ceremony will honor some of the greatest names in WWE history. Whether you're a lifelong wrestling fan or new to the world of sports entertainment, this special event offers a chance to see legends reflect on their storied careers and celebrate the legacies they've left behind in the squared circle.

Date and Time:

• When: Friday, April 18, 2025

• Time: 1:00 AM ET / 10:00 PM PT

Location:

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will be streamed live from The Fountainebleau, Las Vegas, an iconic city known for its vibrant entertainment scene and perfect setting for such a prestigious event. The ceremony will take place during a time when the city is already buzzing with excitement surrounding WWE’s big weekend events.

How to Watch the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony:

Stream it Live on Peacock:

For fans in the United States, the easiest way to watch the ceremony is by streaming it live on Peacock, WWE’s streaming partner in the U.S. As part of your subscription to Peacock Premium, you’ll be able to access the event live. Simply log in to your Peacock account and tune in to watch the historic inductions unfold as WWE honors its legends.

• Peacock (U.S.): You can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com and watch the ceremony live. If you’re not already a subscriber, it’s quick and easy to sign up for either the Premium or Premium Plus plan.

WWE Social Channels:

For those who want to catch the event on the go, WWE will also be streaming the Hall of Fame Ceremony across its various social media channels. This includes:

• WWE’s YouTube channel

• WWE’s Facebook page

• WWE’s X account

While the ceremony will be available to watch across multiple platforms, keep in mind that the quality and availability of the stream may vary, so for the best experience, consider watching on Peacock.

Inductees and Highlights:

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame will celebrate its 26th class of inductees with a star-studded ceremony at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 18, the night before WrestleMania 41. This year’s honorees include some of the most decorated names in wrestling history, with WWE Chief Content Officer and legendary in-ring competitor Triple H headlining the class.

A cornerstone of WWE’s Attitude Era and a two-time Hall of Fame inductee, Triple H was revealed as the first inductee during a surprise announcement by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker at WWE headquarters in January. A 14-time world champion and key figure in the evolution of modern wrestling, his contributions to the industry extend beyond the ring, making this induction a historic moment.

Joining him is Michelle McCool, a trailblazer in WWE’s women’s division, who was announced as an inductee by Triple H himself during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up in February. A four-time champion, McCool played a pivotal role in shaping WWE’s women’s wrestling landscape, being the inaugural Divas Champion and a key competitor during the late 2000s.

Another major name receiving the honor is Lex Luger, a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and one of the most dominant forces of the 1990s. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes announced Luger’s induction in March, recognizing his incredible legacy, including his five reigns as U.S. Champion and his unforgettable co-victory in the 1994 Royal Rumble.

This year’s tag team inductees are The Natural Disasters, the powerhouse duo of Earthquake (John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman). As former WWF Tag Team Champions, they were one of the most physically imposing teams of the early ’90s. Earthquake, who passed away in 2006, will receive a posthumous induction, solidifying his lasting impact on professional wrestling.

With a lineup of wrestling icons set to be honored, the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame promises to be an emotional and unforgettable night for fans and industry legends alike. The 2025 ceremony will likely feature touching tributes, emotional speeches, and glimpses into the behind-the-scenes journey of these inducted legends.

Wrestlers and fans alike look forward to hearing these superstars reflect on their careers, relationships, and pivotal moments that helped shape WWE into the global powerhouse it is today.

What to Expect:

In addition to the inductions, the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will feature performances, video packages, and exclusive footage highlighting the inductees’ careers. You’ll hear from some of the biggest names in WWE history, as they take to the stage to induct their peers and share personal stories that will give fans even more insight into the legends they’ve followed for years.

Context: WWE Hall of Fame Legacy:

The WWE Hall of Fame was created in 1993 to honor WWE’s biggest and most influential figures who helped define the wrestling business. Since its inception, the Hall of Fame has inducted some of the most iconic athletes in history, such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, and many more. It serves as a platform for WWE to recognize the contributions of those who shaped the company into what it is today, as well as the sports entertainment industry as a whole.

The induction ceremony is traditionally held annually, with the event taking place on the night before WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest event of the year. The Hall of Fame induction speech is a highlight for many fans, offering up-close moments that are rarely seen in the often theatrical world of WWE programming.

Why the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is a Must-Watch:

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is a unique opportunity for fans to witness an emotional and nostalgic celebration of some of the greatest figures in wrestling. It’s a time to reflect on the rich history of WWE and honor those who have paved the way for current and future generations of superstars. Whether you grew up watching these legends or have only recently become a fan, the ceremony is a chance to appreciate the enduring legacy of WWE’s finest athletes.

In addition to the speeches and highlights, fans can expect a few surprise moments, heartfelt tributes, and emotional goodbyes. It’s not just a ceremony—it’s a celebration of the sport’s evolution, the wrestlers’ incredible achievements, and the fans that have supported WWE throughout the years.

Final Thoughts:

If you’re a wrestling fan who doesn’t want to miss the chance to witness history being made, mark your calendar for Friday, April 18th at 1 AM ET/10 PM PT and make sure you’re tuned in to Peacock or WWE’s social channels for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. With a stacked lineup of inductees and the emotional, unforgettable moments that come with honoring WWE legends, it’s sure to be an event to remember.