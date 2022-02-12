How to watch Team USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

All games across the 2022 FIFA World Cup are being broadcast live on Sling TV

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage games wrapped up US soccer fans have cause to celebrate. Despite only managing one win so far, Gregg Berhalter’s side go into the last-16 undefeated.

Draws against Wales and England, and a narrow win over Iran, means team USA face a tough battle against the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3. Thankfully, for fans wanting to catch the game it is being streamed live via Sling TV with plenty of build-up and analysis to sink your teeth into come match-day.

Go to slingtv.com/soccer to check out information on the latest packages

Tell me more about Sling TV?

Working via an internet connection, Sling TV is an app-based streaming service that shows live TV - including the 2022 Qatar World Cup matches. Available on a range of devices, fans can enjoy the action on the TV at home or on your phone on the go.

Sling TV has a clear and easy to use app which can be downloaded onto Apple and Android devices, as well as tablets, Smart TVs and games consoles including XBOX and PlayStation.

It’s not just live World Cup action that Sling TV offers. More than 120,000 shows and movies are available on demand. With no long-term contracts, no hidden fees and no wires fans can follow all the action in one place no matter where you are in the US.

What packages does Sling TV offer for the World Cup?

Sling TV offers a variety of add-ons for customers who want selected content, but for World Cup fans the option needed is Sling Blue.

Sling Blue gives fans access to not only the USMNT games, but all the action throughout the tournament. Whether you want to watch Messi and Ronaldo grab more goals or witness another major upset it’s all available on Sling Blue.

Start your Sling TV package from just $20 a month here

Is there a Sling TV free trial?

Sling TV does not off a free trial option, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t get plenty of bang for their buck. With 50% off a first membership when signing up you can enjoy the World Cup action for a cut-price deal.

How much is Sling TV to watch Team USA at the World Cup?

At just $20 a month for the first month fans can enjoy all the World Cup action at a bargain price. With a variety of add-ons available fans can customise their package, including the Sports Extra option for unrivalled sports content.

With Sling Blue you also get a whopping 50 hours of DVR storage so you can relax knowing those early morning games will be ready for you to watch at your leisure. After the first month Sling TV costs just $40 per month, but with no long-term contracts customers can cancel their subscription at any time.

How do I join Sling TV?

Soccer fans simply need an email address and a password to sign up for Sling TV. Fans can be enjoying the thrills and spills within just minutes, just in time for kick-off.

Go to the Sling website to sign up today.

How did the USMT reach the World Cup last-16?

The US men’s soccer team not only managed to comfortably secure progression into the Qatar World Cup knock-out rounds but did so without a single defeat. An opening 1-1 draw against Wales thanks to Tim Weah and a disappointing goalless draw with England meant that qualification was almost guaranteed given other results.

The only win of the tournament so far is courtesy of Christian Pulisic who scored the only goal of the game against Iran. Team USA managed to end Group B in second place with 5 points, behind England on 7 points.

Despite qualify the job is far from done, with a tough task against a strong Netherlands side on Saturday, December 3. This next fixture will be a real test, coming up against such stars and Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and in-form forward Cody Gakpo.

Defeat here would see the USMNT leave the tournament, while a draw would go to extra-time and the dreaded penalty shoot-out.