How to Watch Team Finland vs. Team Sweden: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Team Finland vs. Team Sweden, 4 Nations Face-Off.

Finland and Sweden clash in a crucial round-robin matchup at the inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off this Saturday afternoon at Montreal's Bell Centre.

Game Details

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Bell Centre Location Montreal TV Channel ABC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Lineups

Team Finland features a dynamic roster led by Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov and Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, along with talented scorers Patrik Laine and Kaapo Kakko.

Team Sweden counters with an impressive lineup anchored by captain Victor Hedman, featuring offensive stars William Nylander, Filip Forsberg, and Mika Zibanejad.

Broadcast Coverage

ABC's national broadcast will feature play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen, with analysis from Ray Ferraro and rinkside reporting by Emily Kaplan.

What to Watch

This marks the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, bringing together NHL stars from both Nordic hockey powers. The game carries significant implications for both teams' chances of reaching the championship game scheduled for February 20 at Boston's TD Garden.

Live stream Team Finland vs. Team Sweden on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.