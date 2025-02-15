How to Watch Team Finland vs. Team Sweden: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off, TV Channel

Finland and Sweden clash in a crucial round-robin matchup at the inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off this Saturday afternoon at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Game Details
Date
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
Bell Centre
Location
Montreal
TV Channel
ABC
Live Stream
Team Lineups
Team Finland features a dynamic roster led by Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov and Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, along with talented scorers Patrik Laine and Kaapo Kakko.
Team Sweden counters with an impressive lineup anchored by captain Victor Hedman, featuring offensive stars William Nylander, Filip Forsberg, and Mika Zibanejad.
Broadcast Coverage
ABC's national broadcast will feature play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen, with analysis from Ray Ferraro and rinkside reporting by Emily Kaplan.
What to Watch
This marks the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, bringing together NHL stars from both Nordic hockey powers. The game carries significant implications for both teams' chances of reaching the championship game scheduled for February 20 at Boston's TD Garden.
