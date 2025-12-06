How to watch Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Livestream, TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Germany

Where to watch Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich

Following their appearances in the DFB Cup round of 16, VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern will turn their attention back to the Bundesliga today, Saturday 6 December. The two teams will face each other in a direct duel on matchday 13. The match will be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, with kick-off at. Here,tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream.

In the United States the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports including NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Topics of the week: What was going on at VfB Stuttgart?

Topics of the week: What was going on at Bayern Munich?

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Line-ups

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Form

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN