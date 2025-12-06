How to watch Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Livestream, TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Germany

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.
Following their appearances in the DFB Cup round of 16, VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern will turn their attention back to the Bundesliga today, Saturday 6 December. The two teams will face each other in a direct duel on matchday 13. The match will be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, with kick-off at 9:30 a.m. ET
. Here, GOAL
tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream.
Where to watch Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich
In the United States the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.
All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month.
ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Topics of the week: What was going on at VfB Stuttgart?
VfB Stuttgart goes into the Bundesliga match against Bayern in a mixed but ambivalent position. The club is currently suffering from several injuries in defence: among others, centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou is out again with a muscle tendon injury — a bitter setback after only just returning to the team. The Swabians are doing well in the league table, even though Sebastian Hoeneß's team recently suffered a setback with a late 1-2 defeat in Hamburg.
Topics of the week: What was going on at Bayern Munich?
FC Bayern travel to Stuttgart as league leaders with big ambitions: the club is unchallenged at the top of the Bundesliga and wants to continue its strong season. Nevertheless, the pressure remains high after Wednesday's cup round of 16 match. There are still personnel issues to be addressed: Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala, who are out with long-term injuries, will continue to be unavailable. Nevertheless, expectations remain high — Bayern want to use the weekend to cement their dominance in the league.
VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Kick-off time
VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Line-ups
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups
Injuries and Suspended players
VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Form
- Goal Scored (Conceded)
- 13/7
- Games over 2.5 goals
- 4/5
- Both teams scored
- 3/5
- Goal Scored (Conceded)
- 15/10
- Games over 2.5 goals
- 5/5
- Both teams scored
- 5/5
VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record
- Games over 2.5 goals
- 5/5
- Both teams scored
- 3/5
VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich: The tables
Stream anywhere in the world with VPN
