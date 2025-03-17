How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships 2025: Schedule, timings, TV and streaming links & more

The best ice skaters on the planet take centre stage in Boston this March

While you can expect the conditions inside Boston’s TD Garden to be chilly from Wednesday, March 26, the sizzling skating action is guaranteed to be red hot. The United States is staging the ISU World Figure Skating Championships for the first time since 2016, and once again, Boston has been chosen as the host city. As this will be the last Skating World Championships to be held before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which is now less than a year away, we hope to see some breathtaking performances in Boston. In addition to being medals up for grabs in Boston, the results also determine the entry quotas for each nation at next year’s World Championships and Winter Olympics.

Give or take a few years, the ISU World Figure Skating Championships has been held annually since 1896 in different locations all over the planet. The ice extravaganza now has a vast global reach, with skaters from over 40 countries competing for gold in four distinct categories: men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Pairs, and Ice Dance. The weekly events now attract more than 300 million television viewers worldwide.

This will be the 14th time the United States has hosted the event, and Boston will get another bite of the cherry. Over 100,000 fans were in attendance when ‘Bean Town’ last staged the World Championships, and there’s no doubt bumper crowds will flock to watch the exhilarating action once again. Nations can field a maximum of three participants in the four medal disciplines. Still, the number depends on how that nation performed at the previous year’s World Championships. The United States will almost have a complete set of competitors in Boston, with three participants in each category apart from the Pairs, where they have two.

When the world’s best skaters last descended on Boston nine years ago, the stars and stripes weren’t hoisted above the top podium spot. However, the United States celebrated two joyous golden moments at the World Championships in Montreal twelve months ago. Ilia Malinin took gold in the Men’s Singles, and married duo Madison Chock & Evan Bates defended the Ice Dance title they won in Saitama in 2023 to bring the US all-time World Championship gold medal haul to 60. Both Malinin and Chock & Bates will be in Boston looking to regain their crowns.

Let GOAL guide you to what awaits at the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, including the full competition schedule and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is the World Figure Skating Championships 2025?

The 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, from Wednesday, March 26 to Saturday, March 29. All competition events will be held at TD Garden. Practice sessions will be hosted nearby at Steriti Memorial Rink in Boston’s North End.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster. Depending on the session and where you want to be seated, they cost between $40 and $900.

Where is the World Figure Skating Championships 2025?

Boston’s TD Garden, or ‘The Garden, ’ is hosting the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships. Since opening in 1995, the 19,600-seat arena has hosted over 200 events and over 3.5 million people annually. Home to some of the most famous sports teams in the nation, the NHL’s Boston Bruins and the NBA’s Boston Celtics, it is very accustomed to hosting world-class sporting events.

The TD Garden is also no stranger to hosting figure skating events. It has staged numerous ice shows and competitions, including the 2001 and 2014 U.S. Figure Skating Championships and, of course, the 2016 World Figure Skating Championships.

How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships 2025

The World Figure Skating Championships 2025 will be broadcast on TV by NBC Sports, either on USA Network or on NBC itself, on a live and tape-delayed basis. All events will also be live-streamed on Peacock, and action can be accessed on the streaming service for 72 hours following their conclusion. You’ll only need Peacock Premium to catch all the action, which costs just $7.99 monthly.

Another excellent streaming service that will let you watch all the World Figure Skating Championships live is fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

What is the World Figure Skating Championships 2025 schedule?

Date Session Time (ET) Watch Steam Wed, March 26 Women Short Program 12 pm USA Peacock/Fubo Pairs Short Program 6:45 pm TBC Peacock/Fubo Thu, March 27 Men Short Program 11 am USA Peacock/Fubo Pairs Free Skating Program 6:15 pm USA Peacock/Fubo Fri, March 28 Ice Dance Rhythm Dance 11:15 am USA Peacock/Fubo Women Free Skating Program 6 pm NBC Peacock/Fubo Sat, March 29 Ice Dance Free Dance 1:30 pm USA Peacock/Fubo Men Free Skating Program 6 pm NBC Peacock/Fubo

