How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a thrilling NBA contest, a high-flying Boston Celtics will visit the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors who have regained their winning form.

Golden State Warriors have struggled massively as they are hovering around the fifth position with 12 wins and an astounding 14 defeats. Fortunately for the home side, the Warriors are on a run of two consecutive wins after three shambolic defeats and they'll be banking on superstar Stephen Curry to produce the goods in their own backyard.

Article continues below

The visitors are on a scintillating streak of five wins on the trot as they continue to dominate the Atlantic Division. The Celtics are seeded at the top with 20 wins and just five defeats and have scored 117.6 points per game this season. The heavyweights also have a PCT of 0.800 due to their 20 wins and they'll be confident of continuing this winning momentum.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Date & Opening tip time

Date: December 19, 2023 Opening tip Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The two teams will face each other on December 19, 2023, with the game scheduled to start at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

The match between the State Warriors and Celtics will be available to stream on Fubo TV in the USA.

Where is the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics being played?

The Golden State Warriors will face Boston Celtics at the Chase Center which is an indoor arena in the Mission Bay in San Francisco, California. The stadium can hold up to 18,064 fans during a basketball contest

How to get tickets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics?

You can get tickets for the NBA clash on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics Rosters and Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Guard: Curry, Joseph, Moody, Paul, Payton II, Podziemski, Quinones, Robinson, Thompson Centre: - Forward: Garuba, Green, Jackson-Davis, Kuminga, Looney, Santos, Saric, Wiggins

Stephen Curry will obviously garner massive attention as he steps on the court with 28 points per game. The American superstar also manages 4.8 rebounds per game alongside 4.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

will obviously garner massive attention as he steps on the court with points per game. The American superstar also manages rebounds per game alongside assists, steals, and blocks per game. Chris Paul leads the assists and steals tally with 7.4 and 1.3 per game for the Warriors while Klay Thompson has managed 5.7 field goals per game with a scoring efficiency of 1.231 .

leads the assists and steals tally with and per game for the Warriors while Klay Thompson has managed field goals per game with a scoring efficiency of . Gary Payton II is scheduled to be sidelined due to his calf problem despite beginning a slight on-court walk alongside Chris Paul who is suffering from illness.

Boston Celtics roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Guard: Banton, Brown, Davison, Holiday, Pritchard, Walsh, White Centre: Horford, Kornet, Mykhailiuk, Porzingis, Queta Forward: Brissett, Hauser, Peterson, Stevens, Tatum

On the other end, Jayson Tatum has been influential for the Celtics with 27.3 points per game while Jaylen Brown has complimented his partner with 22.3 points per game.

has been influential for the Celtics with points per game while has complimented his partner with points per game. Tatum and Brown have also scored 9.5 and 8.8 field goals per game respectively while Derrick White has 5.1 assists per game alongside 1.3 steals.

and field goals per game respectively while has assists per game alongside steals. Luke Kornet will miss out for the visitors due to a thigh injury and he'll be available from Friday, according to certain reports while Kristaps Porzingis is a day-to-day reserve as he is questionable for the fixture due to a calf problem.

Recent results and Schedule

Golden State Warriors recent results

Date Opposition Result 18 Dec 2023 Portland (W) 118-114 17 Dec 2023 Brooklyn (W) 124-120 15 Dec 2023 Los Angeles (L) 121-113 13 Dec 2023 Phoenix (L) 119-116 9 Dec 2023 Oklahoma City (L) 138-136 (OT)

Boston Celtics Recent Results