Thomas Frank will welcome his former team to the state of the art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday when Spurs host Brentford in a crucial Premier League encounter. It's a clash Frank will be desperate to win, not only because it is against his ex-employers, but more so to reduce some of the pressure beginning to mount on him.

Spurs are without a win in four Premier League games and haven’t won at home in the league since the opening day of the season. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United last time out, forced to fight back twice as captain Cristian Romero scored a brace to secure a point. Brentford, on the other hand, don't seem to be missing their former boss at all this season. His successor, Keith Andrews, is doing more than a decent job, as his Bees are currently level on points with the Lilywhites. Brentford might have lost their last match 2-0 at the hands of league leaders Arsenal, but they won't be too discouraged as they remain in a solid position on the log.

Tottenham vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match between Tottenham and Brentford will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Despite all their struggles this season so far, Spurs are only five points off the top four. Frank will hope that his side returns to winning ways, as anything other than victory could pile even more pressure on him. It will be another game without the services of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin for Spurs, but they have more than enough left in their armoury. Romero, who was on target twice against the Magpies, will hope his scoring prowess isn't what saves his side again. Randal Kolo Muani could get a start upfront with the Frenchman looking in good shape and promising to deliver consistently sooner rather than later.

Brentford team news

Spurs have been rather inconsistent this season, and while this could be a good thing for Brentford, it does also make it difficult for Andrews to know exactly what to expect. What will be an even bigger concern for Andrews is his side's poor form on the road, losing six of their seven away games. They will need their top striker, Igor Thiago, who has already scored 11 goals this season, to continue producing the goods. Mikkel Damsgaard, the Bees' midfield maestro, is expected to continue pulling the strings while Caoimhin Kelleher, signed from Liverpool at the star of the season, will be eager to keep a clean sheet in goal.

