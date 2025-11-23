How to watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahçe Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Trailing Galatasaray by just one point in the title race, Fenerbahçe are approaching every match with the aim of securing victory to claim the top spot. This week, the yellow-and-blue side faces a crucial away fixture against Rizespor.

Rizespor, who have had an inconsistent start to the season, have secured 3 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses in 12 matches. The Black Sea representatives are aiming to get back on track by taking points against their strong opponents. Rizespor's Czech striker Vaclav Jurecka has also given the fans hope by stating that his team can deliver the necessary response in this match.

The Trendyol Super Lig Week 13 clash will take place on Sunday evening, 23 November 2025. The Rizespor vs Fenerbahçe match, to be played at Çaykur Didi Stadium, will be broadcast live on beIN Sports Connect in the USA.

Rizespor vs Fenerbahçe Kick-off Time

Match Date Time Rizespor vs Fenerbahçe 23 November 2025 12:00 PM ET

How can you watch the Rizespor vs Fenerbahçe match live? - TV channels and live streams

TV: beIN Sports 1

Online: beIN Connect Watch here

Team News & Squad

Rizespor News

Rizespor's most significant absence ahead of the match is Loide Augusto. Furthermore, Taha Şahin, Alikulov, Samet Akaydın, Attila Mocsi and Papanikolaou are on yellow card warnings. Should these players receive another card, they risk being suspended for the following week's match.

The team's striker, Vaclav Jurecka, boosted the team's morale by stating that they could secure points against Fenerbahçe. The Czech player said that they could have earned more points in their opening 12 matches and that they want to make up for this against Fenerbahçe: "We performed very well here against Trabzonspor. We were on top of the game that day and found opportunities to win. If we can show the same performance against Fenerbahçe, I firmly believe we can earn points."

Fenerbahçe News

With the international break over, Fenerbahçe continue their preparations under Head Coach Domenico Tedesco. Training sessions were held in the absence of players who were away with their national teams. Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Szymanski will miss the Rizespor match due to injury. Jayden Oosterwolde is on the verge of receiving a yellow card. In addition, the technical team plans to rest Edson Alvarez, who returned tired from the national team. Fred is expected to start in the first 11 in the away match against Rize.

Previous Matches

The last matches between the two teams in the Super League have generally been high-tempo affairs. Rizespor has struggled against Fenerbahçe in recent times, while the yellow-and-blue team has achieved superior results in the last five league matches. Fenerbahçe won all five of the last five matches between the two teams. In these matches, the yellow-and-blue team scored 18 goals, while Rizespor only managed to score 4 goals against Fenerbahçe.

