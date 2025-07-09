Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury are set to face the Minnesota Lynx to begin the high-voltage WNBA game on July 09, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Dallas Wings 102-72 due to an outstanding 36-point effort by Sami Whitcomb.

Phoenix has a 7-6 record compared to Western Conference teams and is fourth in the conference in overall defense, allowing only 79.9 points per game and holding opponents to 42.7% shooting. The Mercury score 84.8 points on average every game, which is 10.7 points greater than the Lynx's usual scoring total of 74.1 points.

Minnesota is 12-1 in conference competition and is second within the West in three-point shooting (35.6%). Phoenix's average of 7.8 threes allowed per game is surpassed by the Lynx's average of 9.3 made threes.

The two teams will encounter for the third time this season. On June 4, the Lynx easily defeated them 88-65, led by 18 points from Napheesa Collier.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The Phoenix Mercury will meet the Minnesota Lynx in an epic WNBA game on July 09, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 am PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Team News & Key Performers

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 9.8 assists, 3.1 turnovers, and 30.4 minutes per game.

Kathryn Westbeld is scoring 6.8 points per game for the Mercury.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Courtney Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 1.5 steals, and 5.9 assists per game for the Lynx.

Napheesa Collier has been averaging 18.4 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds on average while shooting 53.1% in her previous ten games away.

Head-to-Head Records

The Minnesota Lynx have held the advantage over the Phoenix Mercury in their last five meetings, winning each one by an average of more than 10 points.

The Lynx have routinely outscored the Mercury, scoring 88 points or more in four of their encounters, including their most recent meeting on June 4, 2025, which ended in a resounding 88-65 triumph.

Phoenix has faced significant difficulties due to Minnesota's offensive depth and effectiveness, particularly in late-game scenarios when the Mercury have found it difficult to close the deficit.

The Mercury will try to build on their recent major win and end the losing streak against a formidable conference foe, but if past performance is any guide, the Lynx's balanced scoring and potent perimeter shooting may once again be the decisive factor.