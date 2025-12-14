How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a Premier League tie at the City Ground on Sunday. Spurs will hope to make it three wins in the space of eight days when they travel to face Sean Dyche’s Forest in an important league match.

Spurs have enjoyed a resurgent week to ease the pressure on head coach Thomas Frank, who masterminded a much-needed 2-0 win over his former team, Brentford, in the last league match. That result was backed up by another convincing win in the Champions League midweek, where Spurs swatted aside Slavia Prague 3-0 to further boost their confidence and morale.

They will once again lean on their away form, which has generally been strong under Frank’s guidance, with four wins and only one defeat on the road so far this term.

Forest, meanwhile, looks a much-improved team under their third manager of the season, Sean Dyche, who replaced former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. A heavy 3-0 loss at the hands of Everton, Duche’s former team, was a massive blow, and Forest will be eager to bounce back and continue their resurgence since the arrival of their new mentor.

They head into the weekend sitting 17th on the log and only two points above the relegation zone, but a 2-1 win over Utrecht in the Europa League was a welcome boost.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham can be watched or streamed on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The match will take place on Sunday, 14 December at the City Ground in Nottingham with kick-off at 9 am ET.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest were without first-choice goalkeeper Matz Sels in the Netherlands due to a groin issue and are likely to miss the custodian for Spurs’ visit. Also absent against Utrecht were Ola Aina, Chris Wood, Angus Gunn, and Ryan Yates, who are all sidelined due to respective injuries.

There’s a boost with the return of bulky striker Taiwo Awoniyi, Forest’s most consistent threat whenever he is leading the line.

Despite Forest’s overall attacking struggles, Awoniyi remains a focal point for their attacks and is often the man to finish off their limited chances.

Tottenham team news

Spurs remain without Destiny Udogie due to a hamstring injury, while Brennan Johnson is also a doubt to face his former club as a result of a knock that ruled him out in midweek.

Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison are all still out, though Radu Dragusin and summer signing Kota Takai are both back fit and will be pushing for their first involvement of the season in the matchday squad.

Frank will rely heavily on Mohammed Kudus, who is Tottenham’s creative heartbeat, with five assists and a league-best 19 big chances created.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links