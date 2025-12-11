Nice vs Braga Europa League match: Livestream, cable TV channels, kick-off time

This article was originally written for GOAL France

OGC Nice is heading towards a decisive match. The upcoming evening could ease the tense atmosphere or make it even worse. Les Aiglons are approaching this European clash with the obligation to break a downward spiral, in an Allianz Riviera where confidence has been crumbling for several weeks. The pressure is mounting, and there is now no alternative: react, or sink a little further.

Nice is playing for its European survival

As the end of the Europa League group stage approaches, Nice find themselves in an almost untenable situation. The team have not tasted success on the European stage for what seems like an eternity: 17 games without a win, a run that weighs heavily on their minds. This season, the competition is turning into a nightmare with five defeats in five games. Zero points, bottom of the group, their backs against the wall.

To regain momentum, the team is relying on the idea that only the pitch can clean up the image tarnished by recent off-field incidents in Ligue 1. Words no longer count; only actions will offer a glimmer of hope.

The paradox is cruel. At the Allianz Riviera, Nice faces a solid, consistent Braga side, clinging to the top eight in the competition, a goal synonymous with a direct ticket to the round of 16. The Portuguese are not coming to the South as tourists: a victory would allow them to calmly advance towards their ambition, without looking back.

It's a near-impossible mission, but there's still one last chance to play.

Nice absolutely must earn its first points. The club can no longer afford to wait and see. Les Aiglons have let too many opportunities slip away, too many matches where the story could have turned out differently, but where the same mistakes resurfaced. Against Braga, they will need to play a successful, committed, almost heroic match, because there is no longer any room for manoeuvre.

Their opponents, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a strong run of form and confidence in Europe. Carlos Vicens' players know that this match could be crucial in the race for direct qualification. The pressure has shifted, but Nice will have to use it to their advantage.

Nice vs Braga match schedule and venue

Europa League - Europa League Allianz Riviera

The match between OGC Nice and Sporting Braga will be played on Thursday, 11 December at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, kicking off at 12.45 p.m. ET.

Team information and line-ups

Nice vs Braga Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Haise Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Vicens

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Information about Nice

OGC Nice are expected to continue with the same 3-4-2-1 formation. Diouf is expected to start in goal, protected by a three-man defence consisting of Mendy, Dante and Bard. Clauss and Abdi are likely to be active on the wings, tasked with stretching the opposition's defence. In midfield, the Vanhoutte-Sanson pairing seems set to start.

In attack, Diop and Cho are expected to enjoy plenty of freedom between the lines to feed Moffi, who is tipped to resume his role as centre forward if his physical condition allows it after his absence in the defeat against Angers. Haise's options in defence remain limited, with the long-term injuries to Ndayishimiye, Bombito and Abdelmonem offering few alternatives. Louchet's recent suspension also complicates the management of the midfield, leaving rotation in the hands of Abdul Samed and Ndombele.

In terms of attacking play, Boga's situation remains uncertain after he was ruled out against Angers. In this projection, he is among the potential substitutes, while Diop and Cho are expected to start in the two central positions behind the striker.

Braga team info

Under Carlos Vicens, Braga are expected to maintain their 3-4-3 formation. Hornicek is likely to start in goal, protected by a defensive trio of Lagerbielke, Niakaté and Arrey-Mbi. On the wings, Gómez and Martínez are expected to play as attacking wing-backs. In midfield, Moutinho and Gorby are expected to form the double pivot responsible for maintaining balance.

Up front, Horta, Pau Víctor and Navarro should form a mobile and complementary attacking line. This line-up is still provisional, but it seems the most plausible given the available players. The most notable absence is Noro, who has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, reducing the Portuguese club's defensive depth. In the event of tactical adjustments, Vicens could rely on Oliveira's experience or Lelo's versatility from the bench. Zalazar and El Ouazzani appear to be more likely to be used as weapons to break open the game than as probable starters.

The form of both teams

Head-to-head record

NCE Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Braga 2 - 0 Nice 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

