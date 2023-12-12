How to watch Mavericks vs Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA match between Mavericks and Lakers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a scintillating Western Conference tie, third-place Dallas Mavericks square off against Los Angeles Lakers with both sides vying for a win.

The Dallas Mavericks are seeded at the summit of the Southwest Division with a 14-8 and are looking like the team to beat. With three successive wins, the Mavericks could boast a big challenge for the Lakers having scored 119.9 per game.

With Houston playing three games less than the Mavericks, the side will have to be on their toes with this one especially with the quality of the roster in the opposition's team sheet.

Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, are leading the pack in the Pacific Division having won 14 games and lost 9 this term. Their run of four consecutive victories on the trot have helped them overcome their early hiccups of the season. With 113.1 points per game, the Lakers have all the arsenal to put a full stop to Maverick's thundering winning streak.

Mavericks vs Lakers: Date & Opening tip time

Date: December 12 , 2023 Opening tip Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

Dallas Mavericks will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to their court i.e the American Airlines Centre on December 12, 2023 with the game scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Mavericks vs Lakers on TV & stream live online

The match between Mavericks and Lakers will be available to stream on Fubo TV in the USA.

Where is Mavericks vs Lakers being played?

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Centre situated in Downtown Dallas, Texas.

How to get tickets for Mavericks vs Lakers?

You can get tickets for the NBA clash on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Mavericks vs Lakers Rosters and Injury Reports

Mavericks roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Guard: Curry, Dennis, Doncic, Exum, Hardy, Irving, Lawson Centre: Lively II, Powell Forward: Brown III, Holmes, Jones Jr, Morris, Prosper

Luka Doncic has scored 31.9 points per game while also managing 8.4 rebounds per game while Kyrie Irving follows him next for the Mavericks with an average of 23 points per game this season.

Lakers roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Guard: Christie, Hodge, Reaves, Russell Centre: Castleton, Hayes Forward: Davis, Fudge, Hachimura, James, Lewis, Prince, Reddish, Vanderbilt, Wood

Without a doubt, American superstar Lebron James will garner massive attention and will be under the spotlight with the stats suggesting that he scores 25 points per game and gives 6.6 assists per game. Although James has an injury issue, his situation will be assessed around the scheduled time of tip-off.

Recent results and Schedule

Mavericks recent results

Date Opposition Result 12 Dec 2023 Memphis (W) 120-113 9 Dec 2023 Portland (W) 125-112 7 Dec 2023 Utah (W) 147-97 3 Dec 2023 Oklahoma City (L) 126-120 2 Dec 2023 Memphis (L) 108-94

