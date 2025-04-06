How to watch the 2025 Masters from Augusta: Tournament schedule, time, streaming links & more

The golf season steps up a gear as the best swingers on the planet arrive at Augusta

We are all eagerly counting down the minutes until the first group tees off in this year’s Masters at Augusta, bright and early on the morning of April 10. Even if some of the stars on show are having a bad day at the office and fail to sparkle, their smouldering tempers may be subdued a tad by the breathtaking setting. For some players and fans, the four days of play at the Augusta National in Georgia is the pinnacle moment of the golfing year.

The current world number 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will be proudly defending the famous green jacket after claiming his second Masters title in the space of three years last April. It was the sixth American success in the past decade at Augusta. However, back-to-back Masters triumphs have been few and far between, in fact, there hasn’t been one since the great Tiger Woods delivered the goods in 2001 and 2002. On the whole, the previous year’s green jacket wearers have failed to even muster a challenge on their return to the hallowed turf. Only two of the last 10 winners have made the top-10 when defending and three even missed the cut.

A scarcer Masters feat that Scheffler is attempting to emulate and one that even Tiger, the tenacious 5-times champ, failed to achieve, is winning the title three times in the space of four years. You have to go way back to 1966 for the last time that happened, when the great ‘Golden Bear’ himself, Jack Nicklaus, secured his third title, following previous wins in 1963 and 1965.

Scheffler may be the world number 1, but he has failed to rediscover the early season form that proved key to his previous Masters’ triumphs. Following a festive cooking incident that required hand surgery, the New Jersey-born swinger has struggled to perform to his usual high standards with the putter and is yet to win on Tour this calendar year. In stark contrast, during the build-up to Scheffler’s win at Augusta last April, he had already bagged the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship trophies. Prior to his 2022 success, he had also landed the Arnold Palmer Invitational following his first PGA Tour title win at the Phoenix Open.

Scheffler may not be firing on all cylinders, but world number 2, Rory McIlroy, definitely has been. The Irish star, who amazingly hasn’t won a Major since 2014, has reigned supreme at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship in recent months. It’s the first time he’s ever won two PGA Tour titles before April. If McIlroy does break his Major drought, he will also seal the career grand slam, as the famous green jacket has so far eluded him.

Other in-form players who have recorded 2025 PGA Tour wins and have performed well at Augusta in the past include Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Russell Henley and Victor Hovland. Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, who won the Genesis Invitational in February, came close to becoming the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win the Masters on debut last year when finishing runner-up to Scheffler.

Let GOAL give you the full lowdown of what lies in store at the 2025 Masters at Augusta, including the full day-to-day timetable and how you can watch and stream all the action live.

When is the 2025 Masters?

The 89th edition of the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year, is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 10, to Sunday, April 13, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Prior to the start of the tournament, practice rounds take place on Monday, April 7, and Tuesday, April 8. On Wednesday, April 9, the ‘Par 3 Contest’ takes place, which is played on a separate 9-hole / par-27 course on the northeast corner of Augusta National.

How to watch the 2025 Masters

This will be the 70th year that CBS broadcasts the Masters, which is the longest-running sporting event broadcast on one network. For its cable partner, this will be the 18th time that ESPN has had live coverage of the first and second rounds. ESPN will also once again carry the Par 3 Contest live. The 2025 Masters will debut five additional hours of live coverage of the third and final rounds, stretching the total to 14 hours of weekend coverage on CBS and Paramount+.

Fans can catch every moment of the 2025 Golf Masters live on Paramount+, making it easier than ever to stream the tournament from anywhere. Plans start at just $7.99/month or $59.99/year, with the premium tier offering even more features at $12.99/month or $119.99/year. Whether you're tuning in for every round or just the final push on Sunday, Paramount+ has you covered with flexible streaming options to fit your budget.

ESPN+ will have live-streaming coverage of The Masters. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV, and many others. 1 month of ESPN+ is $11.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $16.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $26.99) and 1 year costs $119.99.

The golf extravaganza from Augusta can also be streamed live on FuboTV. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month, and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Where is the 2025 Masters golf taking place?

The Masters Tournament takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club and is the only one of the four Majors to be played on the same course, every single year. The Augusta National course has specific characteristics, such as uneven fairway lies, swirling wind,s and crazily fast and undulating greens, which certain players thrive upon and which others struggle to deal with.

Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, the Augusta National course was designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1932. The annual Masters Tournament has been played at the club since 1934, with Horton Smith winning that inaugural edition. There have been a multitude of hole updates over recent times and even this year’s Masters will feature course changes, mainly resulting from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in October, which saw many trees destroyed.

2025 Masters Golf Schedule

Date Session Time (ET) Watch Stream Mon, April 7 Practice Round 12 pm CBS Fubo / Paramount+ Tue, April 8 Practice Round 12 pm CBS Fubo / Paramount+ Wed, April 9 Par 3 Contest 12 pm ESPN Fubo / ESPN+ Thu, April 10 First Tournament Round 8 am CBS / ESPN Fubo / Paramount+ / ESPN+ Fri, April 11 Second Tournament Round 8 am CBS / ESPN Fubo / Paramount+ / ESPN+ Sat, April 12 Third Tournament Round 10 am CBS / ESPN Fubo / Paramount+ / ESPN+ Sun, April 13 Fourth Tournament Round 10 am CBS / ESPN Fubo / Paramount+ / ESPN+

Watch the 2025 Masters from anywhere with a VPN

You may need a different way to watch the action if you cannot view the Masters locally. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network. You want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to get access to the races. Most VPNs make it easy to do this. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

