How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

In a feisty NBA encounter, a high-flying Milwaukee Bucks side will cross swords with a stumbling New York Knicks outfit.
The New York Knicks have managed three wins and two losses in their previous five games as they are fifth in the Eastern Conference. With 114.5 points per game, the Knicks are yet to find the perfect form while attacking as they'll be vying to stun the Bucks with a surprise defeat.
Milwaukee Bucks are seeded at the top of Central Standings with 20 wins and just seven losses with a PCT of 0.741. The Bucks have scored 124.7 points per game alongside 44.1 rebounds per game, and 25.8 assists per game. The incredible form of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will mean that the Bucks enter the contest as hot favourites.
New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date & Opening tip time
Date:
|December 23, 2023
Opening tip Time:
|12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT
New York Knicks will host Milwaukee Bucks at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 23, 2023, with opening tip time scheduled at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online<
The match between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks will be available to stream on Fubo TV in the USA.
Where is the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks being played?
The clash between New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will be played at Madison Square Garden which is also known as MSG or the Garden located in New York City.
How to get tickets for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks?
You can get tickets for the NBA clash on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.
New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Rosters and Injury Reports
New York Knicks' roster, key players and injury reports
|Position
|Name
|Guard:
|Arcidiacono, Barrett, Brown Jr., Brunson, DiVincenzo, Fournier, Grimes, Hart, Jeffries, Martin, McBride, Quickley
|Centre:
|Hartenstein, Sims, Robinson
|Forward:
|Gibson, Randle, Toppin
- Jalen Brunson averages the most points for the Knicks with 25.6 points per game alongside 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Brunson also has 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game for the visitors.
- Mitchell Robinson leads the rebounds charts with 10.3 rebounds per game while Julius Randle follows him up with 9.6 rebounds per game. Defensively, Randle also manages 0.6 blocks per game and 0.2 steals per game.
- Jericho Sims is a day-to-day reserve because of ankle injury while Mitchell Robinson will be only available after the turn of the year due to an ankle injury.
Milwaukee Bucks' roster, key players and injury reports
|Position
|Name
|Guard:
|Beasley, Connaughton, Green, Jackson Jr., Lillard, Payne, Wigginton, Washington Jr.
|Centre:
|Bolden, B. Lopez, R. Lopez
|Forward:
|G. Antetokounmpo, T. Antetokounmpo, Beauchamp, Crowder, Livingston, Middleton, Portis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has the highest contribution for the Bucks with 30.6 points scored per game, 11.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
- Damian Lillard leads the assist-making charts with 7 assists per game while also contributing towards 26.3 points per game.
- Jae Crowder will be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks due to an abductor surgery while TyTy Washington Jr. is a day-to-day reserve because of a right ankle sprain.
Recent results and Schedule
New York Knicks Recent Results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|19 Dec 2023
|Los Angeles
|(W) 114-109
|17 Dec 2023
|LA Clippers
|(L) 144-122
|16 Dec 2023
|Phoenix
|(W) 139-122
|14 Dec 2023
|Utah
|(L) 117-113
|12 Dec 2023
|Toronto
|(W) 136-130
Milwaukee Bucks recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|18 Dec 2023
|Portland
|(W) 118-114
|17 Dec 2023
|Brooklyn
|(W) 124-120
|15 Dec 2023
|Los Angeles
|(L) 121-113
|13 Dec 2023
|Phoenix
|(L) 119-116
|9 Dec 2023
|Oklahoma City
|(L) 138-136 (OT)