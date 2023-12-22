How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA match between New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a feisty NBA encounter, a high-flying Milwaukee Bucks side will cross swords with a stumbling New York Knicks outfit.

The New York Knicks have managed three wins and two losses in their previous five games as they are fifth in the Eastern Conference. With 114.5 points per game, the Knicks are yet to find the perfect form while attacking as they'll be vying to stun the Bucks with a surprise defeat.

Milwaukee Bucks are seeded at the top of Central Standings with 20 wins and just seven losses with a PCT of 0.741. The Bucks have scored 124.7 points per game alongside 44.1 rebounds per game, and 25.8 assists per game. The incredible form of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will mean that the Bucks enter the contest as hot favourites.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date & Opening tip time

Date: December 23, 2023 Opening tip Time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

New York Knicks will host Milwaukee Bucks at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 23, 2023, with opening tip time scheduled at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

The match between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks will be available to stream on Fubo TV in the USA.

Where is the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks being played?

The clash between New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will be played at Madison Square Garden which is also known as MSG or the Garden located in New York City.

How to get tickets for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks ?

You can get tickets for the NBA clash on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks R osters and Injury Reports

New York Knicks' roster, key players and injury reports

Position Name Guard: Arcidiacono, Barrett, Brown Jr., Brunson, DiVincenzo, Fournier, Grimes, Hart, Jeffries, Martin, McBride, Quickley Centre: Hartenstein, Sims, Robinson Forward: Gibson, Randle, Toppin

Jalen Brunson averages the most points for the Knicks with 25.6 points per game alongside 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Brunson also has 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game for the visitors.

averages the most points for the Knicks with points per game alongside rebounds and assists per game. Brunson also has steals and blocks per game for the visitors. Mitchell Robinson leads the rebounds charts with 10.3 rebounds per game while Julius Randle follows him up with 9.6 rebounds per game. Defensively, Randle also manages 0.6 blocks per game and 0.2 steals per game.

leads the rebounds charts with rebounds per game while follows him up with rebounds per game. Defensively, Randle also manages blocks per game and steals per game. Jericho Sims is a day-to-day reserve because of ankle injury while Mitchell Robinson will be only available after the turn of the year due to an ankle injury.

Milwaukee Bucks' roster, key players and injury reports

Position Name Guard: Beasley, Connaughton, Green, Jackson Jr., Lillard, Payne, Wigginton, Washington Jr. Centre: Bolden, B. Lopez, R. Lopez Forward: G. Antetokounmpo, T. Antetokounmpo, Beauchamp, Crowder, Livingston, Middleton, Portis

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the highest contribution for the Bucks with 30.6 points scored per game, 11.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Damian Lillard leads the assist-making charts with 7 assists per game while also contributing towards 26.3 points per game.

Jae Crowder will be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks due to an abductor surgery while TyTy Washington Jr. is a day-to-day reserve because of a right ankle sprain.

Recent results and Schedule

New York Knicks Recent Results

Date Opposition Result 19 Dec 2023 Los Angeles (W) 114-109 17 Dec 2023 LA Clippers (L) 144-122 16 Dec 2023 Phoenix (W) 139-122 14 Dec 2023 Utah (L) 117-113 12 Dec 2023 Toronto (W) 136-130

