Juventude and Santos face each other on Wednesday, 3 December, at 18:30 EST, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium in Caxias do Sul, for the 37th round of the 2025 Brazilian Serie A. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Fanatiz.

News and probable line-ups

With relegation to Serie B already confirmed after a 1-1 draw with Bahia, Juventude returns to the field in the last two rounds just to fulfil the fixture list. In 19th place with 34 points, the Caxias do Sul team will have the return of Igor Formiga, who served a suspension in the last round.

On the other hand, Santos beat Sport 3-0 and continues to fight against relegation. With the same points as Internacional, the first team in the Z-4, Peixe needs to win to avoid the risk of returning to the relegation zone. Neymar, although rested from training, confirmed that he will be on the pitch. The striker was diagnosed with a meniscus injury.

Juventude: Jandrei ; Luan Freitas, Rodrigo Sam, Marcos Paulo (Jadson); Igor Formiga, Jadson, Mandaca, Nenê, Marcelo Hermes; Rafael Bilu (Giovanny), Taliari.

Santos: Gabriel Brazão; Igor Vinicius, Adonis Frías, Zé Ivaldo (Luan Peres), Souza; João Schmidt, Willian Arão, Barreal, Guilherme, Neymar, Lautaro Díaz (Tiquinho Soares).

Absentees

Juventude

Caíque is suspended after receiving his third yellow card, while Lucas Fernandes, Peixoto, Wilker Ángel and Gilberto are injured.

Santos

Escobar is injured.

When is it?

Date: Wednesday , 3 December 2025

, 3 December 2025 Time: 18:30 EST

18:30 EST Venue: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium - Caxias do Sul, RS

Recent history

Latest head-to-head matches

Standings

