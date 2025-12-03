This article was originally written and published for GOAL Italy.

Like Napoli-Juventus on Sunday, Inter-Como is undoubtedly the most eagerly awaited match of the 14th round of Serie A. These sides meet on Saturday, 6 December at 12:00 EST.

The Lombardy derby has become a big match in recent months, considering the extraordinary progress made by Cesc Fabregas' team, which is determined to qualify for Europe for the first time in its history: at San Siro, it can raise the bar even higher.

After all, only three points separate Inter and Como, with the Larians potentially drawing level with their regional rivals on 27 points in the table.

The hosts, fresh from an easy Coppa Italia victory against Venezia (3-0 at half-time with goals from Diouf, Esposito and Thuram, the latter scoring twice for a final 4-0), have no intention of falling again in a big match after being defeated by Milan and Atletico Madrid in the last month.

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The match between Inter and Como will be played at San Siro Stadium in Milan on Saturday, 6 December 2025. The match between the two Lombardy teams will kick off at 13:00 EST from San Siro in Milan.

Team news and line-ups

Inter news

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has recovered but is expected to start on the bench, with Sucic continuing in midfield. Luis Henrique could get a chance on the right, while Lautaro will start again after the Coppa Italia win against Venezia. The defensive trio will consist of Akanji, Acerbi and Bastoni, with Carlos Augusto and Zielinski on the bench and Dumfries still out.

Como news

Diao will not play against Inter due to injury. Douvikas will be the centre forward, with Morata still looking for a goal and starting on the bench. Moreno and Caqueret are favoured over Valle and Da Cunha, respectively, while the trio of young attacking midfielders Addai, Nico Paz and Jesus Rodriguez are untouchable, all starting in Fabregas' 4-2-3-1 formation.

Form

Inter are coming off four wins in their last five Serie A matches, with their only defeat coming in the derby against Milan. On Wednesday, 3 December, they beat Venezia 5-1 in the Coppa Italia to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament (their next opponent will be decided after the January match between Roma and Torino).

Como, eliminated in the previous rounds of the Coppa Italia, is now focused solely on Serie A, where it has recorded three wins and two draws in its last five matches. To understand the extraordinary season the Larians are having, just consider that their only league defeat came in the summer, on 30 August against Bologna.

Matches between the two teams

Inter have a clear advantage in previous encounters with Como, with the latter winning only six times in 37 matches. Most of the games have gone in favour of the Nerazzurri with 25 wins, while there have been six draws.

Last season, Inter won 2-0 in both the first and second legs, while Como's last victory dates back to 1985: since then, there have been thirteen matches, two of which ended in a draw (the last in 1991, in the Coppa Italia).

Standings

Inter are one point behind leaders Napoli and Milan, with 27 points so far. They share third place with Gasperini's Roma, who overtook them in the last round after being beaten by the Neapolitans.

Como are in fifth place alongside Bologna, with 24 points in total and just four points behind the leaders in Serie A 2025/2026.

