Corinthians vs Vasco Copa do Brasil final on FOX Deportes: Livestream, TV channels, Spanish commentary coverage, kick-off time

Corinthians and Vasco face each other today, at 4:30 p.m. ET, at Neo Química Arena, for the first leg of the 2025 Brazilian Cup final. The second leg will be on Sunday, 21 December at Maracanã.

How to watch Corinthians vs Vasco

Here in the United States, the game will be shown live on FOX Deportes, which you can stream live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

In terms of cost, the cheapest streaming service for a plan that includes FOX Deportes is Fubo who have it available among their skinny bundles. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also offer new customers a free five-day trial.

What cable channel can I find FOX Deportes?

If you are a cable TV provider, you can usually find FOX Deportes on the following channel numbers. Note that the information provided can vary by plan and region.

Provider Channel Number Website COX Communications Varies www.cox.com DirecTV 465 www.directv.com DISH Network 855 www.dish.com Optimum 228 | 1067 www.optimum.net Spectrum Varies www.spectrum.com Xfinity Varies www.xfinity.com Verizon Fios 1521 (SD) | 1534 (HD) www.verizon.com

News and probable line-ups

In search of their fourth Brazilian Cup title, Corinthians will compete in the final of the competition for the eighth time after eliminating Cruzeiro on penalties, 5-4, in the semi-final. Before that, Timão beat Novorizontino in the third round by an aggregate score of 2-0, overcame rival Palmeiras in the round of 16 by 3-0, and eliminated Athletico-PR in the quarter-finals, also by an aggregate score of 3-0.

Despite his below-par performance in the match against Cruzeiro and the missed penalty, coach Dorival Júnior confirmed that Yuri Alberto will remain in the starting line-up. The striker is currently on a goal drought and has not found the net since 20th November.

"Yuri has a lot of personality, I'm not worried. If he continues to be a member of the team, the goal will come and he will be decisive," said the coach.

On the other hand, Vasco is seeking its second Brazilian Cup title and reaches the final after eliminating Fluminense on penalties, 4-3. In the current edition of the tournament, the Gigante da Colina also beat Botafogo on penalties, 5-3, in the quarter-finals, in addition to eliminating CSA with an aggregate score of 3-1. Before that, they beat União Rondonópolis and Nova Iguaçu 3-0 and beat Operário-PR on penalties, 7-6, in the early stages.

It was a moment of profound ecstasy and joy to see the fans celebrating something they so richly deserve. We took another step towards the dream of every Vasco fan. It has all the makings of a great final. Corinthians has a great team, fans who support them a lot, and they will play a game in São Paulo on their home turf, and we will play the final here at Maracanã. We have to know how to rest and how to prepare. It has everything it takes to be two great games," said coach Fernando Diniz.

Corinthians: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, André Ramalho, Matheus Bidu, José Martínez, Maycon, Breno Bidon, André Carrillo, Memphis Depay and Yuri Alberto.

Vasco: Léo Jardim; Paulo Henrique, Carlos Cuesta, Robert Renan, Puma, Thiago Mendes, Cauan Barros, Coutinho, Nuno Moreira, Andrés Gómez and Rayan.

Absences

Corinthians

No confirmed absences.

Vasco

Lucas Piton, Jair, Adson and Paulo Ricardo are injured.

When is it?

Recent history

Latest head-to-head matches

In 107 matches played between the teams, Corinthians has 49 wins, Vasco has 25, and there have been 33 draws. In their last meeting in the second round of the 2025 Brasileirão, Timão won 3–2.

