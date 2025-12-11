How to watch Brann vs Fenerbahce Europa League match: Livestream, cable TV channels, kick-off time

This article was originally written for GOAL Turkey by Uğur Aktan

Fenerbahçe, who have collected eight points in five weeks in the UEFA Europa League, are visiting Brann away in the competition today. The Yellow-and-Blues are aiming to secure their place in the group and advance to the next round by defeating the Norwegian team.

Brann, who have suffered just one defeat in five weeks on the European stage, are looking to win in front of their home fans. Their most recent Europa League match ended in a 1-1 draw away to PAOK.

How can you watch the Brann vs Fenerbahçe match live? - TV channels and live streams

The match will be available to watch on Paramount+ and VIX in the United States (US).

Brann vs Fenerbahçe kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Brann Stadion

The Brann vs Fenerbahçe match will kick off at 8 pm ET on Thursday, 11 December and will be played at Brann Stadium.

Team news and line-ups

Brann vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Alexandersson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Tedesco

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Brann team news

Brann's Mhyre, Magnusson and Jensen will not be able to play in tomorrow night's match against Fenerbahçe due to injuries.

The Norwegian side currently sits 19th in the UEFA Europa League with eight points. If Brann defeats Fenerbahçe, they will reach 11 points and gain a significant advantage for the next round.

Fenerbahçe team news

Nelson Semedo and Marco Asensio will not be able to play for Fenerbahçe due to injuries. The status of Sebastian Szymanski and Edson Alvarez, who have minor injuries, is uncertain.

Jhon Duran, who is suspended for a red card, along with Irfan Can Kahveci, Cenk Tosun and Rodrigo Becao, who are also out of the squad, were not taken to Norway.

Form

Brann has collected 8 points from their five UEFA Europa League matches. The Norwegian side defeated Utrecht and Rangers at home but lost 2-1 away to Lille. Brann returned with 1 point from their away matches against Bologna and PAOK.

Fenerbahçe, like Brann, has reached eight points in five matches. The Canaries lost 1-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb in their first match, then defeated Nice and Stuttgart at home. Domenico Tedesco's team drew against Viktoria Plzen and Ferencvaros.

Head-to-Head Matches

Brann and Fenerbahçe will face each other for the first time in history. Brann has won one and lost one of its last five official matches. The Norwegian team drew three matches.

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, has not lost in its last five matches. Domenico Tedesco's team drew its last three matches and won the previous two.

Standings

Brann is chasing a crucial victory to maintain its claim for a place in the top eight of the UEFA Europa League. Fenerbahçe, which has the same number of points, will also be aiming to win to move into the top eight.

