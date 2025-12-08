Today, Tuesday, 9 December, FC Bayern Munich will host Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on matchday 6 of the group stage. The match at the Allianz Arena will kick off at 12.45 pm Eastern Standard Time.

today.

How to Watch FC Bayern Munich vs. Sporting Lisbon

In this article,tells you how to watch the match live on TV and livestream it

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX and UniMás.

Topics of the week: What's been going on at Bayern Munich?

Bayern are the undisputed leaders of the Bundesliga. Last Saturday, they won at VfB Stuttgart. In the Champions League, they suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions on the last matchday, losing 3-1 to Arsenal. They are fourth in the table with twelve points. A win against Sporting would see Vincent Kompany's team take a big step towards direct qualification for the round of 16.

Getty Images

Topics of the week: What happened at Sporting Lisbon?

Sporting drew 1-1 with city rivals Benfica in the Portuguese league last Friday, missing the chance to close in on leaders FC Porto. The reigning champions and cup winners are also playing catch-up in the Champions League. In eighth place with ten points, they would currently just qualify directly for the round of 16. Sporting suffered their only defeat in this CL season so far on matchday 2 at SSC Napoli.

Getty Images

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Line-ups

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Form

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Head-to-head record

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

Useful links

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.