Champions League
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoSporting CP
Andreas Pfeffer

How to watch today's FC Bayern Munich vs Sporting Lisbon Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bayern Munich are playing Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League today. But where is the match being played? GOAL reveals all.

Today, Tuesday, 9 December, FC Bayern Munich will host Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on matchday 6 of the group stage. The match at the Allianz Arena will kick off at 12.45 pm Eastern Standard Time.

In this article, GOAL tells you how to watch the match live on TV and livestream it today.

How to Watch FC Bayern Munich vs. Sporting Lisbon

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX and UniMás.

Topics of the week: What's been going on at Bayern Munich?

Bayern are the undisputed leaders of the Bundesliga. Last Saturday, they won at VfB Stuttgart. In the Champions League, they suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions on the last matchday, losing 3-1 to Arsenal. They are fourth in the table with twelve points. A win against Sporting would see Vincent Kompany's team take a big step towards direct qualification for the round of 16.

Vincent Kompany FC Bayern 2025Getty Images

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP

Topics of the week: What happened at Sporting Lisbon?

Sporting drew 1-1 with city rivals Benfica in the Portuguese league last Friday, missing the chance to close in on leaders FC Porto. The reigning champions and cup winners are also playing catch-up in the Champions League. In eighth place with ten points, they would currently just qualify directly for the round of 16. Sporting suffered their only defeat in this CL season so far on matchday 2 at SSC Napoli.

Morten Hjulmand Sporting 2024-25Getty Images

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Line-ups

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSCP
1
M. Neuer
27
K. Laimer
44
J. Stanisic
4
J. Tah
2
D. Upamecano
6
J. Kimmich
42
L. Karl
7
S. Gnabry
17
M. Olise
45
A. Pavlovic
9
H. Kane
1
R. Silva
20
M. Araujo
25
G. Inacio
22
I. Fresneda
26
O. Diomande
7
G. Quenda
10
G. Catamo
52
J. Simoes
42
M. Hjulmand
17
Trincao
97
L. Suarez

4-2-3-1

SCPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Borges

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: Head-to-head record

FCB

Last 4 matches

SCP

3

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP: The tables

