Athletic Club vs. Atlético Madrid, LaLiga: Where to watch the match online, live streaming, TV channels and kick-off time

Athletic Club welcomes Atlético Madrid this Saturday, 6 December, at 15:00 EST, at the San Mamés Stadium, as part of matchday 15 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season.

After a forgettable performance midweek where they were thrashed by Real Madrid, the Basques will quickly try to get back on the winning track to stay in the fight for European competition spots.

The 'Colchoneros' are also coming off a defeat after losing to Barcelona last Tuesday at the Camp Nou and will now be looking to turn the tide on what will also be a difficult pitch.

The three points at stake at San Mamés will be crucial, with just a few weeks to go before the end of the first half of the Spanish football season.

Here at GOAL, we bring you all the information on how to watch this match, as well as the kick-off times:

How to watch Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid, LaLiga 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes here in the United States..

All soccer shown on ESPN is available through ESPN's official streaming app. Better still, all of the action is available on their cheaper ESPN Select plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers a wider variety of sports including NFL and NBA. ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on plans from the streaming services DirecTV Stream and GOAL Editor's pick Fubo.

What cable channel is ESPN Deportes on?

To watch the game on your preferred cable provider, ESPN Deportes is available through the following providers:

Provider Channel Numbers DirecTV 655 DISH 854 Spectrum 466 Xfinity 662 | 1538 (HD)

Availability and channel numbers may vary by region.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

Team news and line-ups

Athletic Club news

Athletic want to regain their strength at home, as so far this season they have only won two LaLiga matches at San Mamés, losing three and drawing one.

The Basques will also have to overcome the loss of Iñaki Williams due to injury, who has been unavailable recently due to muscle strain, and it is unknown when he will be available to Ernesto Valverde again.

Atlético Madrid news

Once again, 'Cholo' Simeone will have to manage without Robin Le Normand and Marcos Llorente, two key players in the 'Rojiblanco' team's line-up.

In addition, Atlético Madrid knows that picking up three points is vital to keep Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top and to aspire to displace Villarreal from third place in LaLiga.

How they are approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

