How to watch and stream The Players Championship Golf Live in 2024

Find out how to watch The Players Championship golf tournament online and on US TV

Taking place live this week, the Players Championship 2024 will reach Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at the famous Stadium Course of TPC at Sawgrass for four days of championship golf action.

From Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17, 144 golfers will compete for a massive $25 million prize over four days.

The Players Championship is generally regarded as an event just below the Majors in terms of importance; except for Jon Rahm, all of the world's best golfers will compete, making it a true battle of the giants. Once again, Scottie Scheffler, who goes in as the defending champion, looks like the favorite to win the 2024 Players Championship.

Article continues below

Find out all you need to know to watch the event, including detailed tee timings for the 2024 Players Championship, streaming information, and extensive TV coverage below.

The Players Championship 2024 Tee Times & Stadium

NBC and Golf Channel will broadcast the 2024 Players Championship on television. The complete TV schedule is listed below.

Date Tee Time TV Telecast Thursday, March 14 1-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel Friday, March 15 1-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel Saturday, March 16 2-7 p.m. ET NBC Sunday, March 17 1-6 p.m. ET NBC

How to watch The Players Championship 2024 online

The 2024 Players Championship will be available online via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

ESPN+ will show daily coverage of featured groups, while Peacock will host both the Golf Channel and NBC's TV coverage simultaneously, so you'll never miss a moment of the event.

Tournament News

Getty Images

This week marks the beginning of the 50th year of THE PLAYERS Championship, which is being held at the Stadium Course of TPC Sawgrass. Built in 1980, the Stadium Course is well known for its distinctive "Island Green" on the 17th hole.

Even though the official scorecard lists the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass as 137 yards long, it's a very difficult par-3. Last year, a whopping 58 balls found the water, and three players scored a hole-in-one.

Following his amazing victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler, who is currently ranked #1 in the world, is attempting to make history by becoming the first golfer in the history of the sport to record back-to-back triumphs at THE PLAYERS. It is expected that former PLAYERS champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, as well as the current FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, will be returning to the renowned island green.

Schauffele, who finished tied for second place in the 2018 Players Championship, is one competitor who might win the event for the first time. Schauffele has a strong record this year, having placed in the top 10 in four of the six events he has entered. It is expected that he will continue to gain ground at TPC Sawgrass.

Golfers will compete for the biggest prize purse in the sport's history: $25 million. The winner will receive a $4.5 million share.

Previous Players Championship Winners