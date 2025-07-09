Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Sky are scheduled to battle against the Dallas Wings to start the pivotal WNBA game on July 09, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Both the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky are struggling teams trying to recover from recent setbacks. Dallas lost badly to the Mercury 72-102, while Chicago lost barely to the Mystics 79-81.

Dallas has a tiny advantage in scoring, posting 81.9 points per game (8th) as opposed to Chicago's 78.6 (12th). In terms of defense, both teams are in the bottom division; Dallas gives up 85.9 points per game (10th), while Chicago is marginally worse at 86.9 (11th).

The Wings are close behind the Sky in efficiency, shooting 41.6% from the field (10th), while the Sky shoot somewhat better at 42.1% (9th).

Dallas and Chicago are two of the strongest teams in the league in terms of rebounding, with Dallas averaging 36.9 rebounds (3rd) and Chicago not far behind at 36.3 (4th).

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The WNBA battle between the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings will happen on July 09, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Team News & Key Performers

Chicago Sky Team News

Ariel Atkins is shooting 84.8% from the free-throw line and 41.4% from the field, scoring 14.2 points per game. Angel Reese is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game, with 8.7 defensive and 4.3 offensive rebounds.

Dallas Wings Team News

Paige Bueckers shoots 87.5% from the free-throw line and an effective 46.5% from the field to average 18.2 points a game.

Li Yueru averages 7.0 rebounds per game—3.3 offensive and 3.8 defensive. Myisha Hines-Allen contributes 5.2 rebounds per game, 4.2 of which are on defense and 1.1 of which are on offense.

Head-to-Head Records

The Dallas Wings have lost all five of their previous meetings since May 2024, indicating that the Chicago Sky have continuously had the advantage. Chicago has demonstrated its ability to manage the tempo and take advantage of Dallas' defensive shortcomings by winning each of these games by a margin of at least nine points.

Against the Wings, the Sky have demonstrated offensive effectiveness, scoring 90 points or more in three of those contests and never falling short of 83. This pattern indicates that Chicago has a significant tactical and psychological advantage going into the game, and if they can sustain their offensive rhythm and rebounding ability, they may once again overwhelm a Dallas squad still recovering from a crushing defeat to Phoenix.

However, if the Wings can improve their defense and curb Chicago's quick starts, their impressive rebounding can provide them with second-chance chances to maintain their competitiveness.