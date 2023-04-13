How should you choose soccer cleats?

Never buy the wrong pair of soccer cleats again.

Ready to get back on the pitch? Got your kit in hand, the shin guards polished off, and the ball pump out of the garage? Then there’s just one thing left to sort; a brand new pair of cleats.

But now more than ever, the choice any buyer faces when it comes to picking up a pair can feel limitless. The tried-and-trusted soccer cleat has come a long way since the early days of the game, and it seems there are a limitless number of styles and models to choose from these days.

Looking for the best soccer cleats of 2023? GOAL has you covered.

Which cleat you go for won’t simply come down to aesthetics too. For instance, what surface you play on, what material works best, and even what position you hold in your XI will all play a major part in dictating the perfect boot for you.

Here, GOAL offers half-a-dozen key tips to keep in mind when it comes to browsing for a new pair:

1. Surface - artificial turf or grass?

First and foremost, your cleats will be dictated by the type of turf you’ll be taking to. If you'll be playing on real grass surfaces, you’ll likely be wanting to settle for firm-ground (FG) or soft-ground (SG) boots.

FG boots will help you cut through tougher surfaces in the heart of winter and heat of summer with their bladed configurations, while SG boots will allow for greater traction on marshier surfaces during spring and autumn with traditional stud soleplates.

If you’re on artificial turf however, you’ll be requiring specialist, AG-friendly boots for that, while those playing on both will want a multi-ground (MG) option. These will come with a springier sole that will protect your foot on the more unforgiving surfaces while also reducing wear and tear on the pitch. Know your surface, and know your cleat.

2. Size - try them on

This might sound self-explanatory, but there’s no better way to know what cleat will suit you than trying them on. Once you’ve settled on your base, it's best to see how they feel on foot.

Sometimes, your soccer cleat will not match your shoe size. Players with a broad foot might want to go for something with a little bit of extra room out wide, while old professional players used to wear cleats a size too small, in order to improve their control.

Keep in mind that a tight fit can cut off circulation, and remember that soccer socks tend to be made from thicker material than conventional ones. You may need something with a touch of growing space, even if you have maxed out your foot size, in order to help with a comfortable fit.

3. What position you play

Your preferred position isn’t just key to getting the best out of your game but the best out of your cleats too. Are you more of a Neymar or a Casemiro? A Donnarumma or a Varane?

Fast, offensively-minded players are going to want a lighter cleat, something that gives them the pace to charge forward in attack. Goalkeepers meanwhile, may favor something with a degree of flexibility, a boot that can help them launch off either foot to make those crucial stops.

Need to get stuck in at the back? Those with defensive duties will probably want something a little more heavy-duty and thicker, with a boot that offers more grunt. The average midfielder may want the best of both worlds though, looking to straddle the need for both pace and protection.

There are a myriad of roles to play on the pitch, and a myriad of cleats that could give you the crucial edge on your opponents when push comes to shove.

4. Which material do you want?

Historically, soccer cleats were wrought from leather, often kangaroo or calfskin in construction. Now though, with the advances in technology, boot design has come on in leaps and bounds over the past few decades, and continues to evolve with every new season.

There are three main material types you can get these days; leather, synthetic and knitted options are all available. Each has its advantages and disadvantages, and the best will be down to both personal comfort and positional expectations.

Leather offers a sturdy and durable option that may require additional care but allows for a comfy, classic feel once broken in. Synthetic lightens the traditional design while retaining its stylistic cues and offers a blend of greater flexibility. Knitted options weave together cutting-edge microfibres for a super-lightweight model that nevertheless loses durability in its trade-off for pace.

All three materials will have their pros and cons when it comes down to what the player demands from their cleat. It is best to have a good handle on what you hope for when it comes to your purchase before settling on your final choice.

5. What is your budget? How to get the best value

The price for a pair of cleats can range from bargains in the basement to breaking the bank and almost everything in between. When choosing your boots, it’s good to keep in mind that while some carry higher price tags than others, a lower fee does not mean that you will not get bang for your buck.

If you are a kid picking up a soccer ball for the first time, or returning to the game from the bottom of the ladder, a cheaper pair is likely to suffice at first, until you have settled on what you need from your equipment to suit your game. Those who are more seasoned however, may want to have something with a little more zip and prestige to its reputation.

6. Buy cleats that you like

It’s not rocket science - don’t buy a pair of cleats that you don’t like! If you want to enjoy your soccer, you need to enjoy the boots you play in before almost everything else. They ground you to the action and can enhance your enthusiasm and skills on the pitch.

You should enjoy slipping them on each time after they’ve been worn in, the anticipation palpable to get out there on the field. If a pair of boots do not make you feel like you want to score a thirty-five-yard screamer, chances are they are not the right ones for you.

That’s why it is best to consider everything. Football cleats represent a significant investment in multiple senses, and there’s no reason to make a rushed decision. Take your time, think it over - and when you’re ready, you can take the plunge with the pair that’s just right for you.