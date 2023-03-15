How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his career?

Very few players can match the illustrious trophy cabinet of Messi...

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the best players in football history.

A product of La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy, he made his senior team debut at just 17 years, three months, and 22 days against Espanyol on October 16 in 2004 in a La Liga fixture.

His first trophy was the LaLiga title that Barcelona won in 2004-05 under manager Frank Rijkaard, whereas he won his first UEFA Champions League title in 2005-06 after Barcelona defeated Arsenal in Paris.

But Messi did not play in the final as he was nursing a hamstring injury that he sustained against Chelsea in the Round of 16. He was so dejected that he was not even seen on the pitch celebrating with his teammates after the win, a decision which he later went on to regret.

In 2009, he won the sextuple with Barcelona as the Catalan club won all competitions that they participated in that year. In 2015, he won another treble but missed out on the sextuple as Barcelona were beaten by Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana. His final trophy in Spain came on April 17, 2021, as the Balugranas won the Copa del Rey beating the Basque-club 4-0, in which Messi scored a brace.

Messi recently won the Ligue 1 with PSG in his debut season in France.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his club career so far?

Overall, Messi has won 37 trophies in his club career.

Season/Year Competition Club 2004-05 La Liga Barcelona 2005 Supercopa de España Barcelona 2005-06 La Liga Barcelona 2005-06 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 2006 Supercopa de España Barcelona 2008-09 La Liga Barcelona 2008-09 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2008-09 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 2009 Supercopa de España Barcelona 2009 UEFA Super Cup Barcelona 2009 FIFA Club World Cup Barcelona 2009-10 La Liga Barcelona 2010 Supercopa de España Barcelona 2010-11 La Liga Barcelona 2010-11 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 2011 Supercopa de Espana Barcelona 2011 UEFA Super Cup Barcelona 2011 FIFA Club World Cup Barcelona 2011-12 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2012-13 La Liga Barcelona 2013 Supercopa de Espana Barcelona 2014-15 La Liga Barcelona 2014-15 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2014-15 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 2015 UEFA Super Cup Barcelona 2015 FIFA Club World Cup Barcelona 2015-16 La Liga Barcelona 2015-16 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2016 Supercopa de Espana Barcelona 2016-17 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2017-18 La Liga Barcelona 2017-18 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2018 Supercopa de Espana Barcelona 2018-19 La Liga Barcelona 2020-21 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2021-22 Ligue 1 PSG 2022 Trophee des Champions PSG

How many international trophies has Lionel Messi won?

Messi has won three honours with the Argentine national team.

In 2008 he won gold in the summer Olympics, whereas in 2021 he won the Copa America after beating Brazil in the final.

The crown on his career came in 2022 when he led Argentina to World Cup glory.