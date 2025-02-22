How to watch today's Houston vs Iowa State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Iowa State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Two red-hot teams collide as the No. 5 Houston Cougars (22-4) host the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (21-5) this Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in a crucial Big 12 showdown.

The Cyclones have found their groove, stringing together four consecutive victories after facing some of the conference’s weaker squads. Their offense is firing on all cylinders, and the confidence is evident. Two games ago, they handled Cincinnati 81-70, followed by a 79-65 victory over Colorado.

Meanwhile, Houston has been a force in Big 12 play, boasting a 14-1 record in conference action. A win here would all but solidify their claim to the title. Riding a five-game winning streak, the Cougars looked unstoppable in their last outing, securing a commanding 80-65 road win over Arizona State.

Houston Cougars vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Iowa State Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars vs. the Iowa State Cyclones on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Houston Cougars vs Iowa State Cyclones play-by-play commentary on radio

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

For Houston, senior guard LJ Cryer may not always put up eye-popping numbers, but he is remarkably consistent, scoring 15 or more points in five of his last six matchups and averaging 14.5 PPG. Emanuel Sharp has been hit or miss, reaching double figures in two of his past five outings, with a season average of 12 PPG.

The Cougars have a well-balanced attack, with four players averaging double digits. Senior forward J’Wan Roberts added 10 points in the win over Arizona State, maintaining 11.6 PPG on an impressive 55% shooting clip. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux has been reliable, knocking down 50% of his shots in four of his past five contests, posting 8.3 PPG.

Iowa State Cyclones news & key performers

Senior guard Curtis Jones has been a standout performer, averaging 17.2 points per game, though his recent inconsistencies have been a concern—he's been held to 10 or fewer points in three of his past five games. Fellow senior Keshon Gilbert has also struggled to find consistency, scoring in double figures just twice in his last five contests, though he still maintains a 14.1 PPG average.

The Cyclones have plenty of offensive weapons to step up. Tamin Lipsey contributed 12 points in the win over Colorado and continues to be a steady presence, averaging 10.5 PPG. Meanwhile, sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic has been efficient, shooting 50% or better in three of his last five outings, adding 10.4 PPG while maintaining a 45% field goal percentage.