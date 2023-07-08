Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday night, Houston Dynamo welcome Sporting Kansas City to the Shell Energy Stadium for an MLS matchup in the Western Conference.

Last time out, the two teams had contrasting outcomes: the Wizards easily defeated Vancouver Whitecaps while the Orange Crush narrowly defeated Seattle Sounders.

Houston Dynamo currently sits seventh in the Western Conference despite having suffered through inconsistency having won just eight games of their 20 played so far. The Orange Crush has generally struggled to create goalscoring chances having scored only 24 times whie conceding 2 times.

The Texas based club had a four game winning run which halted during their cross state visit to Austin, before following up with another loss away to the Seattle Sounders.

Sporting KC, on the other hand, had suffered from one of the worst starts to the season, going winless in their first 10 games with seven losses to their name. However, their fortunes turned after claiming their first win at the start of May against the Seattle Sounders.

Since then, SKC have managed six wins and have climbed into the top ten of the Western Conference with Alan Pulido having played a major part in their change of fortunes.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting KC kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated eight goals, however, he hasn't scored in two games.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido has registered eight goals and will be SKC's focal point yet again.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, McIntosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes have ended with three wins for the SKC and one for the Dynamos, while one match ended in a draw.

