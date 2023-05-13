Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will look to extend their unbeaten streak in all competitions to seven games when they face Seattle Sounders at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors will be trying to maintain their lead at the top of the Western Conference, as they are now level on points with St Louis City.

Houston Dynamo extended their unbeaten record to six games in all categories with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup, due to Thorleifur Ulfarsson's first-half strike.

Ben Olsen's team will now return to MLS play, where they have performed admirably thus far this season, currently sitting seventh in the Western Conference with 14 points from nine games.

The Dynamo could only manage a draw against Real Salt Lake last weekend, despite having 61% possession and 16 shots, but Zac MacMath stood firm in the opposing goal.

Houston has kept four consecutive clean sheets in their last four games across all competitions, while only scoring three times in that period.

Seattle is where many expect them to be: second in the conference table by goal differential and just four points behind New England Revolution in the Supporters' Shield rankings.

Before last weekend, the Rave Green were frequently on the offensive, while their defence was rarely tested, as the Sounders had only conceded one first-half goal in 2023.

That streak ended last week in a 2-1 defeat to Sporting KC, with Erik Thommy and Alan Pulido giving the visitors a two-goal lead at the break before Nicolas Lodeiro equalised from the penalty spot for Brian Schmetzer's side.

To rub salt into their wounds, the Sounders were soundly defeated in midweek by the Los Angeles Galaxy in the US Open Cup, so Schmetzer will be hoping for a rebound on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders face off on May 13 at the Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Houston vs Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated five goals.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Schmitt, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders will be boosted by the news tht Obed Vargas is back from injury. So far, Jordan Morris is the MLS joint-top scorer with eight goals.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Arreaga; Rusnak, Vargas; Lodeiro, Heber, Chu; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Morris, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber

Head-to-Head Record

The historical record between Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders suggests a dominance in the clash by the Sounders as they have registered 12 wins to Houston's three. Over the last five games, the trend has continued with Seattle winning four despite being down to 10 men in two of those.

