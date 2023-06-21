Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Houston Dynamo host San Jose Earthquakes at Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday, they will be attempting to win their third straight MLS match in the Western Conference.

The visitors, meanwhile, are hoping to make it six games without losing and, with a victory in Texas, may move all the way to the top of the standings.

Houston Dynamo defeated defending MLS champions Los Angeles FC for the second game in four days, following up a decisive 4-0 home win last Sunday with a narrow 1-0 away triumph the previous Thursday.

Ben Olsen's team, who previously finished in 13th place in the Western Conference, is currently sixth in the standings this season, just three points behind Thursday's opponents San Jose in fourth and five points behind league leaders St. Louis City.

Houston will be happy to be back at Shell Energy Stadium, where they have had success this season, winning eight and drawing one of their 10 home games across all competitions, with a narrow 1-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in May being the lone loss.

In each of their last five games, San Jose has alternated between a draw and a triumph; their most recent encounter, on Sunday against Portland Timbers, ended in a scoreless draw.

San Jose has nevertheless climbed to fourth place in the Western Conference thanks to nine points gained in its past five games, and a victory on Thursday may see them reach the top if other results go their way.

San Jose has had trouble eking out victories away from California thus far this season, having won just one of their nine away games and collecting just six of their 27 MLS points.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo and LAFC face off on Jun 21 at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated five goals, however, he hasn't scored in three games.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Earthquakes team news

While the USA's Cade Cowell, Ecuador's Carlos Gruezo, Peru's Miguel Trauco, Equatorial Guinea's Carlos Akapo, and Cape Verde's Jamiro Monteiro are all away on international duty, San Jose's only injury concern is with defender Nathan, who is expected to miss the rest of the season due to cruciate ligament damage.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Daniel; Marie, Rodrigues, Mensah, Beason; Yueill, Judson, Baldisimo; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa, Daniel Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes have ended with three wins for the Dynamo and one for the Earthquakes, while one match ended in a draw.

