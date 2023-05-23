How to watch the US Open Cup match between Houston and Minnesota, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United will square off in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup on Tuesday, March 23rd, at PNC Stadium in Houston. Despite having opposing results on the weekend, both clubs show the potential for a good battle in this knockout phase.

This year, the Houston Dynamo have been steady in the US Open Cup. They defeated Tampa Bay in the third round, winning 1-0. In the fourth round, they faced Sporting Kansas City, another MLS opponent, and won again with a 1-0 scoreline, ensuring their qualification.

Houston Dynamo has had a string of dismal results in the current MLS season. Their most recent match was against FC Dallas, which finished in a 1-1 tie. Following that, they played Minnesota and lost 1-0, the same result as their loss to the Seattle Sounders.

Striker Jesus Ferreira has been an important piece in the attack, having scored eight goals so far in 2023, with three of them coming in the last three matches. Another standout is Argentine striker Alan Velasco, who has already scored two goals this season.

Minnesota's performance in this year's US Open Cup has been spectacular. They met Detroit in the third round and won convincingly 3-1. In the following round, they met another MLS opponent, the Philadelphia Union. The game finished in a 3-3 tie, with Minnesota winning the penalty shootout.

Their most recent match was against the Portland Timbers, which they won 1-0. Prior to that, they overcame Houston Dynamo by a solitary goal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston vs Minnesota kick-off time

Date: May 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: PNC Arena

Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United face off on May 23 at PNC Arena. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Houston vs Minnesota online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated five goals.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Schmitt, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Minnesota team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy and Mikael Marques unavailable for selection. Ryen Jiba could be an option to start the game for United, however, his minutes are to be managed due to his injury concerns.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Taylor; Trapp, Dotson; Lod, Fragapane, Hlongwane; Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar, Jiba

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, Houston Dynamo has failed to win or even draw against Minnesota United as they have lost all five of those games. Minnesota has scored at least twice in all of those games but one.

