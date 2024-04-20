This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo (4-2-1, second in the Western Conference) will look to make it three straight home MLS wins when they lock horns against Austin FC (2-3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) on Saturday.

The Orange got back to winning ways over the weekend, as they edged out Minnesota United 2-1 at Allianz Field.

The Verde and Black, meanwhile, were handed a reality check last weekend when they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to St. Louis City at CityPark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC kick-off time

Date:Saturday, April 20, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo and Austin FC will lock horns at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo will be without the services of the midfield duo of Nelson Quinones and 33-year-old Hector Herrera, who will sit out through knee injuries.

Sebastian Ferreira has been out since suffering a muscle injury against St. Louis City on February 21, so he remains on the treatment table. Argentine centre-back Franco Escobar missed the game against Minnesota United last time out through a knock, while Micael dos Santos has also been listed as questionable for this weekend's contest.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Sviatchenko, Dorsey; Artur, Carrasquilla; Aliyu, Bassi, Blessing; Kowalczyk

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
Defenders:Sergeant, Sviatchenko, Michael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey
Midfielders:Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk
Forwards:Gyamfi, Aliyu, Segal

Austin FC team news

Austin FC will be unable to call upon the services of defender Leo Vaisanen, who has been sidelined for each of the last seven games since coming off injured against Minnesota United.

Aside from that, Verde and Black are in good shape going into the weekend, giving head coach Josh Wolff the luxury of having a relatively full-strength squad at his disposal.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Biro, Hines-Ike, Cascante, Gallagher; Pereira, Ring; Wolff, Driussi, Obrian; Rubio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano
Defenders:Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty
Midfielders:Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton
Forwards:Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/06/23Austin FC 3-0 Houston DynamoMLS
28/05/23Houston Dynamo 2-1 Austin FCMLS
19/03/23Houston Dynamo 2-0 Austin FCMLS
13/07/22Austin FC 3-1 Houston DynamoMLS
30/04/22Houston Dynamo 1-2 Austin FCMLS

Useful links

