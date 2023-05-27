Houston Dynamo vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will attempt to build on their Open Cup success in midweek when they play Austin FC in Major League Soccer on Saturday evening at Shell Energy Stadium.

Last time out, the hosts defeated a weakened Minnesota United to advance to the last eight of the cup, although Austin did not do as well, losing at home to Chicago Fire.

Houston advanced to the Open Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Minnesota in Texas on Wednesday night, setting up a matchup with Chicago in the next round.

The Dynamo now return to MLS action, where they have not won in four games, but Ben Olsen's side did snap a two-game losing streak last weekend by sharing the spoils with Dallas at Toyota Stadium.

The Texas-based club is now ranked tenth in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Saturday's visitors Austin, who hold the final playoff berth in the 14-team division.

Amine Bassi has been a bright spot for Dynamo this season, scoring five goals in ten MLS appearances, and his absence has been felt greatly when he has not played.

Austin's Open Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday night with a 2-0 home defeat to fellow MLS club Chicago, with goals from Rafael Czichos and Kacper Przybylko on each side of the half ensuring the Fire advanced to the next round.

The Oaks have MLS football to look forward to until League Cup begins in late July, and the club will be hoping to improve on their 2022 MLS Cup run, which ended in the semi-finals.

Josh Wolff's team has struggled to make an impression in the Western Conference after finishing second to Los Angeles FC last year - Austin is eighth entering into this weekend's round of games.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo and Austin face off on May 27 at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Orlando City vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated five goals, however, he hasn't scored in three games.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Austin team news

Austin has Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay and Zan Kolmanic unavailable for selection. Diego Fagundez will miss out yet again due to a relapse of his injury. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Ring, Cascante, Vaisanen, Lundqvist; Redes, Valencia, Pereira, Rigoni; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Houston Dynamo has won Twice while Austin has managed three wins. The last game between these two took place earlier this season which saw the Dynamo win 2-0.

